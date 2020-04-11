In the news…100 years ago

Life in Hibbing 100 years ago was busy and also probably stressful.
The town was beginning its move to the south. Neighborhoods were disappearing because of the town’s relocation and neighbors had to say good-bye. The mine blasts were creeping closer and closer to beloved gardens, churches, and businesses.
World War I had ended; the “war to end all wars.” Hibbing had sacrificed young men to the war effort and it was devotedly hoped that never again would such a thing be required of another generation. Those young men who came home were welcomed with tears of joy. Those who would never come home were never forgotten.
The terrible flu epidemic was over, but the grief of the many deaths caused by the flu was still fresh in people’s hearts.
Hibbing’s new downtown was under construction. New homes were being designed and built on new streets with new names. Construction had just begun on a school the likes of which had never been seen anywhere near here.
Looking back at the Hibbing newspapers from 1920 is a wonderful experience. There are often interesting stories connected one way or another to the town’s move, but there are also stories about other aspects of life that year.
Today on this page is an assortment of stories from 100 years ago in Hibbing.
Civil War Veteran Dies
February 20, 1920
This morning at 6 a.m., James Bowen, a Civil War veteran, and member of Company K, Wisconsin Volunteers, answered the final call and crossed the wide divide. The deceased has been making his home with his son H.H. Bowen of the Penobscot Location for the past six months. Previous to this time he made his home with his daughter Mrs. Henry Hapfield of Laura, Mississippi.
Mr. Bowen had retired from public life several years ago. One week ago he suffered a stroke and paralysis, which was the cause of his death.
He is survived by his daughter and son. The funeral will take place Sunday afternoon at 3 o’clock from the H.H. Bowen home in the Penobscot Location. Rev. Harry Bell, pastor of the First Methodist Episcopal Church will officiate.
•••
Business Notice
March 5, 1920
Roche’s Cash Market is proud to announce that we will re-open for business on Saturday, March 6, in our new building.
We will have on hand a full line of both fresh and smoked meats and home-made sausage.
We are fully equipped and able to render satisfactory service to our patrons.
Your patronage is solicited, and every effort will be made to satisfy you in the future as in the past.
Come shop with us at our new store: 2307 First Avenue, Alice.
•••
Plant Trees to Honor Memory of the Soldiers
March 12, 1920
Letters to every school superintendent on the Mesaba Range are being mailed out today by Hibbing people interested in the planting of trees to honor those “that gave their all.”
The trees, which have been furnished by the state, one thousand in all, will be equally distributed on the Range. Each community will plant trees in honor of the men who died in their country’s service.
The letter suggests to each superintendent that they suggest a date for the services and proposes that this date could be May 30. The ceremonies connected with the planting of the trees would be appropriate and fitting for the occasion.
As soon as a definite date is decided on, the trees at the state nursery will be taken up and shipped to the headquarters of the forest ranger in Hibbing and from there equal distribution will be made.
The plan was proposed by Forest Ranger McIntosh of Hibbing and met with general approval.
Seventeen men from Hibbing died for their country and the Hibbing post of the American Legion is planning appropriate ceremonies in connection with the planting of the trees.
•••
College Makes Announcements
September 1, 1920
Four new instructors have reported for duty at the Hibbing Junior College. All instructors of the last school year, with the exception of two, have resumed their duties.
Merton Cameron, formerly of the Economics and History Departments, has accepted a position as assistant professor in economics at the University of Oregon. Walter Thompson, former instructor in college and high school economics, will complete his doctor’s degree at the University of Wisconsin, preparatory to entering other work.
One hundred students enrolled in the Junior College during the first two registration days, according to Dean Ross W. Elliott. Besides more than half of the Hibbing High School graduating class of 1920, and most of last semester’s students, the enrollment includes students from Buhl, Chisholm, Keewatin, and many other towns. It is probable that the enrollment before the end of the week will exceed the 100 mark, Dean Elliott said yesterday.
•••
Mitchell May be Annexed
September 3, 1920
That Mitchell (a mining location located east of Brooklyn and hub for railroads) and the new forty known as East Hibbing will be annexed to Hibbing proper is the opinion of local businessmen, who see in the move an opportunity to add to the population of the biggest village.
Mitchell residents are anxious to have their Location annexed to the big village for the benefits they could derive from the same. Mitchell, during the summer months, has a large population made up of railroad men.
The forty known as East Hibbing is located near Mitchell and makes for a desirable residential property, being on the streetcar line. W.J. Power is interested in the forty.
Several Mitchell residents called at the quarters of the local Commercial Club and asked the secretary to use his influence in having the telephone service extended to the Location. They were informed that Mitchell is in the Township of Stuntz, not in Hibbing, and that the Township officials would be the proper officials to take up the question. The residents say that if Mitchell would be annexed by Hibbing, it would be the best solution to many issues.
•••
Chaplinesque Mustaches New Fad of Mechanics
September 3, 1920
Mustaches, of the “Charley Chapin” type, are being “cultivated” by four employees of the school garage maintained by Independent School District 27.
The idea of “raising” mustaches was instigated by one of the employees of the garage, who suggested that all four refrain from shaving their upper lips for a period of time. The first of the quartet, this employee suggested, to part with his upper lip decoration, must furnish the rest of garage employees with a “feed,” the cost of which is not to be less than $10.00.
The plan seems to be working well. All four have their mustaches well grown, and each stoutly avers his intention not to be the first to shave the decoration.
Friends of the four “fuzz-raisers” are having considerable fun at their expense. One of the quartet, a student, is especially the mark of a large amount of good-natured “kidding.”
Four young men of Hibbing may be wearing luxuriant mustaches for many a month unless one of the quartet finally decides to rid himself of the decoration. But each feels that a $10 “feed” is too much to lose.
And so the wearing of the lip decoration goes on!
---
Looking Back
The following items are taken from the Hibbing Daily Tribune or the Mesabi Ore, which are on microfilm at the Hibbing Public Library and/or Iron Range Resource Center at the Minnesota Discovery Center in Chisholm.
1918
May 24, 1918
A land transaction involving the transfer of 40 acres known as Nelson Townsite east of Hibbing was closed yesterday when the Oliver Iron Mining Company became the new owners. The site had been platted by W.J. Powers. It was a matter of conjecture yesterday as to what purpose the 40 will be put to. The cost involved in the closing of the deal was not made public.
1953
August 25, 1953
The entry of bears into many localities on the Range the past few weeks may be due to the lack of a sufficient supply of berries. When the bruin finds the berry patches empty, he starts a migration to other fields and often ends up in a cabin’s garbage can or garden plot.
1957
December 7, 1957
From George Fischer’s column: Overheard on a Hibbing bus yesterday, a girl said, “I am so full of sulfa, if I sneeze in here, I’ll cure somebody.”
1976
March 4, 1976
Eight teachers were terminated, plans were begun to close the Alice and Park Schools, and several programs were ended or curtailed by the Hibbing School Board in an effort to adjust to an anticipated $400,000 general fund deficit next year.
