The following little stories appeared in the Eastern Itascan newspaper on December 23, 1999. That fine newspaper no longer is printed. The editor at the time requested people write down memories of their childhood Christmases on the Iron Range. I am so grateful that these stories were written down, as so many stories about the past disappear and leave us to wonder, “What was life really like back then?”
Joe and I wish the faithful readers of this weekly page all the blessings of a peaceful Christmas! Thank you for your kind words of support. It’s the best gift you can give to us!
~ Mary Palcich Keyes
Our family tradition was to chop a fresh Christmas tree from the woods at Bennett Location on Christmas Eve day.
On this one particular Christmas, Papa was ill, so my brother, Tony, and I were in charge. We ventured into the woods with our sled and looked until we found that special tree, then lugged it to the side of the road.
We were so exhausted that we had to rest. The Bennett Company truck saw us struggling. They stopped, loaded the tree and our sled, and gave us a ride to our home on Front Street.
The family was so happy to see a tree. We decorated it as a family with candles, garland, and tinsel. The Company Santa came with a bag of goodies for each child.
A great family Christmas tradition.
~ submitted by Toni Iaizzo Dilorio
•••
When we were young, we always had a “Lenten” Christmas Eve supper on January 6. No meat. We had sauerkraut and beans, peas, peroghi with potatoes and some prunes, pogachs, bread, and herring.
Everyone had a sip of whiskey for good luck.
When we ate, a helping of food was put in a bucket for the animals in the barn. After supper we each got a handful of nuts and candy, and an orange and apple.
~ submitted by Julia Dundovich
•••
For Christmas, our gift from Santa Claus in our stocking was a piece of coal and some fruit, usually an orange or a banana, and a Hershey bar.
We would walk to Midnight Mass and come home to hot wine. An iron poker was put in hot coals and when it was red hot my mom would plunge it into a kettle filled with red wine which burned out all the alcohol. She put a stick of cinnamon in the wine and we all had a cup of hot wine with cookies and cake, then off to bed to wait for a surprise on Christmas Day.
I remember getting a rag doll, made by my mom, which I cherished for years.
To decorate our tree, we made paper chains and very little tinsel.
~ submitted by Josephine Gontero Schutte Kapla
•••
I remember attending Midnight Mass at St. Mary’s in Keewatin, walking to church with gently falling snow. After mass, our family tradition was roast chicken and dressing.
~ submitted by Father James Golden
•••
Antoinette Cook, Stephie Rajkovich, and Joe Cenjar, being cousins, our families (our mothers were sisters) would go to Midnight Mass together and sing carols on the way home. The night was so cold and crisp. We would go to one house or the other and break our fast by eating our fill of goodies. Another custom was to have a male visitor be the first to come into your house on Christmas Day. This was supposed to ensure a prosperous new year. Mother would always have a little gift of money for the visitor, who was happy to oblige. Presents were plentiful, but the best thing was the good fellowship and plenty of fun.
~ submitted by Antoinette Cook, Stephie Rajkovich, Joe Cenjar
•••
Christmas was a very sparse time in our home. Mom knitted socks and mittens and on Christmas Eve we ate lutefisk and rice.
~ submitted by Lillian Dasovich
•••
On one night during the holidays, my aunt and uncle, Albina and Silvio Bregnatio, came to our house. The seven of us played cards. Mother roasted chestnuts in the oven of our woodstove and later served them with wine, which Dad had made. My father was Steve P., Mother was Fermina J., and my sisters were Rose A. (Bucanero), and Sentina A. (Sirek).
~ submitted by Louise Crema
•••
My grandmother always placed a lighted candle in the window on Christmas Eve to light the Christ Child on His way.
~ submitted by Hildur Becker
•••
I remember one of the most enjoyable Christmases as a child when we used to drive to Mountain Iron to my grandparents’ house in an old 1929 Ford. I don’t think there was much of a heater in that car because we had to stop in Hibbing and Buhl to warm up. We would stop at the bus stops.
Getting to the grandparents’ place was a real treat. They had a great old-fashioned kitchen with wonderful smells.
When we would get back home to Nashwauk, after several days in Mountain Iron, we would have to go to a neighbor’s house to stay until my father would get our house heated up. I am old enough to remember the days when we had just a stove heater. It seems that it was much colder in those days, and I guess it was.
Many years later, after being married with children, I have wonderful memories of all of our families making the rounds to different homes on Christmas Eve. We would walk from place to place and it was cold then, too. We always ended up at grandma’s (my Mother’s) house in Nashwauk, where the food was plentiful and wonderful. I thought we would make it to at least four homes before we got to the last one.
Such wonderful memories. This tradition is almost unheard of now.
~ submitted by Anonymous
••••
Christmas In the Depression
In 1979, an Iron Range dentist, Doctor H.E. “Finny” Lager, self-published a little collection of stories called “Happy Depression on the Iron Range.” The stories mostly cover the time of his childhood, the Great Depression. He called himself a “lay historian.” In these stories he captures both the ordinary and special days that made up his life and the lives of so many people who grew up on the Iron Range in those years. I came across a copy of this book not long after he published it, and I bought it for my parents who also grew up on the Iron Range in the 1920s and 1930s . They enjoyed the book very much and I think of them whenever I re-read one of his stories.
This little book is long out of print, so keep your eye open for it at estate sales!
Here is a story from Dr. Lager’s book that I hope you will enjoy in this Christmas Season.
~ Mary Palcich Keyes
Anna Kaurala told this at the “Pikku Juolu” (Little Christmas, the start of Advent) program where a few of the old timers were encouraged to tell about their Christmas in the early days on the Range or in the old country. Anna and her husband Jalmer operated a dairy farm in Wouri Township in the early 1930s.
She remembered, many years later, that in those days in the countryside Oscar Aho had been driving the Embarrass school bus for a number of years and was just about fed up with all the teasing, fighting, hollering, and pestering that existed on the way back from the country school in the cold afternoons. Even being in the day when minor school authorities had the right to grab a little hair or wap a fanny to install some discipline, it was getting him down.
It was the last day of school before Christmas vacation when the usual ringleaders on the bus beckoned all the kids to crowd to the rear of the bus and not make a single sound. Oscar drove through the beautiful countryside afternoon daydreaming away in the comforting silence.
Being conditioned to the noise, the lack of it must mean that all the kids had been delivered to the proper mailboxes. So he automatically drove the bus to his own homestead and got out of the bus to open the large garage doors. On returning to the bus, everybody sang out, “Merry Christmas, Mr. Aho!!”
Yes, he had to retrace his stops and deliver the kids, but to him they weren’t such a bad bunch of kids after all.
