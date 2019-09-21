Historic trains on the Mesabi Range

Recently, a friend who lived in Hibbing her whole life but has relocated to the Twin Cities area was back for a visit. She mentioned how much she misses hearing the trains. Now, of course, if you happen to live in an area of the Cities where there are train tracks, you will hear them. But there are many areas around the Cities with no tracks within many, many miles. All across this country there used to be tracks for both busy passenger and freight trains, but many of those tracks are gone now.
I agree with my friend: I, too, love hearing the trains. At my parents’ house near the Hibbing High School, we certainly heard the trains, and at Joe’s and my current house we also hear trains, though it’s a different set of tracks. I like knowing that even in the night, they are on the move.
When doing a little research into the trains that served the Mesabi Range over the years, I have found many interesting stories. The following article appeared in the Hibbing Daily Tribune on August 10, 1968, as part of a special edition to celebrate Hibbing’s 75th Birthday.
~ Mary Palcich Keyes
Two historic trains upon which pioneers have always looked with fond memories are the “Merry Widow” and the “Wooden Shoe,” combined passenger and freight trains which ran over the Great Northern tracks from Hibbing to Grand Rapids.
The “Merry Widow” started from Grand Rapids and ended its run there, while the “Wooden Shoe” connected with the “Widow” at Kelly Lake. The “Merry Widow” served Coleraine, Bovey, Marble, Nashwauk, and Keewatin in Itasca County, and Hibbing, Chisholm, Virginia and a number of other villages in St. Louis County.
The years at the beginning of the 20th Century were the days of the waltz, but the story behind the name of the train does not come from the popular dance melody, the “Merry Widow Waltz.” No, the story is that the train got its name from a real live person, an attractive widow from Grand Rapids who met the train as it returned to the town each evening.
Between 500 and 700 persons a day were carried on the train. It continued as an important means of transportation until an inter-urban electric trolley line was built between Hibbing and Gilbert beginning in 1916.
Then the “Merry Widow” was combined with the train that went from Grand Rapids to Duluth by way of Kelly Lake and Swan River. It then became known as the “Wooden Shoe.”
This name was inherited from logging days.
Wright and Davis Company had built the logging road from Swan River to Hibbing which later was sold to the Great Northern along with some very valuable mineral rights. The principal job of this railroad was to handle logs which were dropped into the Mississippi River at what is now called Jacobson. The passenger service was run for people who lived in the communities along the railroad and those employed in the logging operations.
The “Wooden Shoe” performed a heroic act on October 12, 1918.
On that afternoon it left Duluth about 2 p.m. with conductor Gilboe in charge. When it arrived at Cloquet, Gilboe thought it would be unsafe to proceed because of the many fires in the woods. He ordered the train to stay in Cloquet.
It was there but a short time when it was discovered that Cloquet was doomed. Fire was sweeping in from the northwest and very soon the entire city’s fate was sealed.
Gilboe had the train turned around, and that evening the “Wooden Shoe,” with 800 people aboard — women and children crowded into the coaches and men and boys on top of the coaches — started for Superior, Wisconsin. They reached the city safely at 11 p.m.
•••
Not a Fact of Geography
This editorial was written for the Hibbing Daily Tribune and published on January 11, 1949.
The Argonaut, of San Francisco, paid a well-deserved tribute to the railroads when it said: “Basically, we have forgotten in this country just how vital rail transportation is to our lives and living standards. We have come to regard the railroad as a fact of geography, so much a part of the land that they might have been here since the Ice Age. We forget that there is no other form of transportation that can serve all sections of the country at all times of the year, nothing in sight which can remotely replace trains on tracks… Our productive power and consumptive capacity depend on …taxpaying, efficiently operated railroads. It’s time we realize… that they have as much right as any individual they serve to make a living.”
There is a glamour to the new, whether it be in transportation or anything else. But, when it comes to moving goods - especially heavy goods - and people, the new carriers, valuable as they are, certainly haven’t made the old standby obsolete. Trains running on tracks still carry the bulk of the basic freight of the country - the farm crops, the machinery, the products of factories. They do it swiftly, with the utmost dependability, in all seasons and weather.
And that fact shows the nation’s stake in solvent and progressive railroads. The farmer, the worker, the industrialist, the consumer - all of them depend in one fashion or another on the rails for markets and jobs and a high standard of living. In the all-important field of transportation, the train stands alone.
•••
‘Release and Go’
The following is a segment from an article written by Bernel H. Bailey, Superintendent of Telephone, Telegraph, and Train Communications for the Duluth, Missabe, and Iron Range Railroad. This was written for the “Missabe Iron Ranger” magazine, a publication for the employees and their families. This article appeared in the December 1950 magazine.
“Release and Go.” This is what you might hear coming from the loudspeaker in the dispatcher’s office on any dark and foggy night during ore season.
Since the first installation of radio equipment on the Duluth, Missabe & Iron Range Railway nearly four years ago, the number of units in operation has steadily increased and proven to be a great aid in the heavy movement of iron ore.
At the present time we have equipped and are operating a total of 28 locomotives, 37 cabooses, and 14 fixed wayside stations with inductive radio sets for road service. We also have 20 locomotives in yard service equipped with Very High Frequency space radio with fixed stations at the yardmaster’s offices in both Proctor and Mitchell.
For maintenance there are two well-equipped radio laboratories located in Proctor and Two Harbors.
The DM&IR specializes in the handling of heavy tonnage trains which consist of from 120 to 180 special type ore cars, without undue delay which might be caused various circumstances. So when you hear “Release and Go,” you know that safety and efficiency is leading the way.
--
Looking Back
The following items are taken from the Hibbing Daily Tribune or the Mesabi Ore, which are on microfilm at the Hibbing Public Library and/or Iron Range Resource Center at the Minnesota Discovery Center in Chisholm.
1910
Jan. 27, 1910
300 choice lots in Brooklyn, the MOST desirable residence district, are offered for sale at just about one-third of the price of the cheapest lot to be had in Hibbing. Brooklyn now has a complete system of Water Works and Electric Lights- the most modern. Its streets are graded. You can avoid the congestion here and have a 50 or 75 foot building lot for the price of a 25 foot lot in the city. Now is the time to lay plans for Spring. For particulars as to terms, etc. see H.P. Reed in the Rood Building. (advertisement)
1919
August 2, 1919
The Automobile Association of Hibbing will be asked to co-operate with the forest rangers in the detection of forest fires. D.L. McIntosh will go before the club this week and seek their aid in the prevention of forest fires, which loom up big because of the dryness of the season and the many careless berry pickers in the woods.
1928
Dec. 24, 1928
Over 200 needy families were supplied with baskets containing food and clothing, according to George Martinson, chairman of Hibbing’s Christmas Cheer committee. Through the generosity of big-hearted members of the numerous civic and luncheon clubs, the school board, the village, the township, and various fraternal organizations, few families will lack for food or clothing.
