Hibbing has hosted presidents

February is a month traditionally associated with American Presidents. President Abraham Lincoln was born on February 12 and President George Washington on February 22.
As I have mentioned before on this Years of Yore page, some of us are old enough to remember when these two Presidents’ birthdays were “taken off” on alternating years. So, one year Lincoln’s birthday was the day when schools, banks, post offices, and many private businesses would be closed, and the next year Washington’s birthday was honored with the national holiday. It didn’t matter what day of the week the birthday fell on, that was the day for the holiday.
In 1971, President Richard Nixon signed an executive order that named the third Monday of February the national holiday. That Monday holiday is still called, on Federal Government calendars, “Washington’s Birthday.” However, that Monday is now more commonly referred to as “Presidents’ Day.”
Two other American Presidents have also been born in February. William Harrison was born on February 9 and Ronald Reagan on February 6.
This Years of Yore page a year ago recalled the impressive visit of President Calvin Coolidge to Hibbing on August 2, 1928. He toured the still brand-new Hibbing High School and was taken to the Hull-Rust-Mahoning Mine overlook. He, his wife and son all made quite a fine impression on the Hibbingites of the time.
Perhaps because he was one of the first of the many nationally-noted politicians who would visit here, much was written about that visit. From the high school yearbook to the Hibbing Daily Tribune to other area newspapers, Coolidge’s trip made for many detailed stories and many photos.
However, other national politicians have also visited Hibbing.
Before Herbert Hoover became President, he visited Hibbing. In 1917 he came for a national convention of pork producers. This trip was probably due to his recent appointment as head of the Food Administration by then-President Woodrow Wilson. America had just entered World War I and the Wilson administration hoped to encourage Americans to conserve food and clothing so as to ensure a steady flow of these goods to the soldiers.
At some point, either on the 1917 trip or the next one, which occurred in 1931 while he was President, Hoover was made an honorary member of the Hibbing Kiwanis Club.
Hoover’s visit while President was during the Great Depression. He hoped to find ways to alleviate the problems caused by the financial collapse by meeting with local leaders in towns across America.
The next sitting President to visit Hibbing was President Harry Truman in 1952. He came to the Iron Range to support the presidential campaign of Adlai Stevenson. Mrs. Elizabeth “Bess” Truman did not make this trip with her husband, but Margaret Truman, beloved daughter of the President, accompanied her father. She did not give a press conference while here. It would have been interesting to hear from her! She was a favorite of the media and, the previous winter, Margaret had presented a vocal recital on the Hibbing High School stage. She was a very fine classical soprano who made several nationwide tours and performed with various symphony orchestras.
According to the Hibbing Daily Tribune, on October 28, 1952, the Trumans, Stevenson, and their accompanying staffs arrived by train in Hibbing. They were taken by car to the Memorial Building where President Truman spoke about Adlai Stevenson to 10,000 people crowded into the Arena. It was filled to beyond capacity. The lobby and front sidewalks were also crowded with people who hoped to see the President and Stevenson.
Some excitement (and embarrassment) was caused when a fiery cross was burned on Boy Scout Hill where, apparently, it was supposed to be seen by the President’s special train as it pulled out of town. There was no evidence that the President had seen the disgraceful display. Hibbing’s police investigated and reported that it had been several decades since the Ku Klux Klan had any presence in the area. This latest event was believed to be some misbehaving teenagers who had recently learned in school about Klan activities. (This in no way implies that we should not teach history, warts and all!)
One of the most noted visits by rising-star politicians was the October 2, 1960, trip to Hibbing by Senator John F. Kennedy. This visit took place just one month before he would be elected President. His campaign across Minnesota, in his quest for the White House, drew thousands. Crowds jammed his rallies in the Twin Cities, Duluth, and Hibbing.
The exact time of his arrival into Hibbing was not publicized, in hopes that the airport and highway to town would not be crowded with people and vehicles. Still, guessing at when his plane would arrive, over 2,000 people waited at the airport and in nearby fields.
Three multicolored airplanes arrived with Massachusetts Senator John Kennedy and Minnesota Senator Hubert Humphrey, their staffs and campaign workers.
Additional state officials arrived in smaller planes. Minnesota Governor Orville Freeman, Lt. Governor Karl Rolvaag, 8th District Congressman John Blatnik, and Minnesota Attorney General Walter Mondale, were among those in the entourage.
Police estimated that 10,000 people filled the Memorial Building, much like eight years earlier when President Truman came to town.
State Senator Vladimir Shipka from Grand Rapids was the master of ceremonies for the event. Senator Kennedy was presented with a hard hat, representing the miners of the Mesaba, Vermilion, and Cuyuna Iron Ranges.
The queens from several area communities were on hand to present Kennedy with red roses. Veda Ponikvar, owner/editor of the Chisholm Free Press, introduced the queens and then pinned a rose boutonniere on Senator Kennedy.
During his speech, Senator John F. Kennedy said, “This is the Iron Range and the Iron Range is the power of the United States. I believe we need an administration that will put this country to work again, that will move this country forward.”
In the following decades, although no sitting American President has come to visit Hibbing, several candidates for national office have traveled here. Some spoke at the High School Auditorium, others at the Memorial Building, others at the Community College.
It’s good to remember that Hibbing and the Iron Range has been a part of America’s national political history.
---
Looking Back
The following items are taken from the Hibbing Daily Tribune or the Mesabi Ore, which are on microfilm at the Hibbing Public Library and/or Iron Range Resource Center at the Minnesota Discovery Center in Chisholm.
1920
January 16, 1920
Juniors of the Hibbing high school took charge of the semi-monthly assembly program yesterday morning in the auditorium of the Lincoln High School. Mr. R.W. Elliot, advisor of the junior class, gave an interesting talk on “Man and the Automobile.” The announcement was also made that the annual Junior-Senior ball will be open only to members of the Junior and Senior classes and alumni of the high school. An interpretative dance was presented by Dolores Newcombe and a vocal solo by Mrs. Dooley.
1944
June 6, 1944
Two Hibbing girls, Mary Elizabeth Ash and Grace Kalibabky, graduated Friday from St. Cloud Teachers College with Bachelor of Science degrees. Forty-four graduated from the four-year course and thirty-one from the two year course. Miss Ash has accepted a teaching position in physical education in Herman, Minnesota.
1968
August 10, 1968
The Kahler’s Inn Towne Motel welcomes locals and visitors with its Wheel and Lantern Restaurant, Hub Cap Pub Cocktail Lounge, and its Heritage Hall for banquets and meetings.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.