“April showers bring May flowers.” Lately, we have had a few showers, so the flowers of May should be emerging soon. This is certainly a year that we need to see the beauty and colors of flowers!
Some flowers are the cultivated variety, having been bred and grown by horticulturists for ease of growing in gardens. Among the hundreds of favorites of this type are marigolds, daffodils, geraniums, and zinnias. I was so surprised to discover, while doing research for another topic, that the zinnia is Hibbing’s “official city flower” !
Some flowers are wildflower; that is, they grow and develop with no help from humans. Now is the season when those first flowers growing wild begin to show themselves. These include the hepatica, marsh marigolds, wood anemone, and the various wild orchids, including the “official flower of Minnesota,” the Showy Lady’s Slipper, also called the Pink-and-White Lady’s Slipper, or the Moccasin Flower. In the language of the Ojibway, this flower is called makisinwaabigwaan.
Try to enjoy the fresh air of this new season which is upon us. Open a window or a door. As the writer Frances Hodgson Burnett stated in her novel The Secret Garden, “If you look the right way, you can see that the whole world is a garden.”
This first article is from the Hibbing Daily Tribune April 1, 1946. Maybe everyone with a garden in Hibbing might consider growing a few zinnias in this summer of 2020.
A Little Info on the Zinnia, the Hibbing Flower
Because the zinnia is the official Hibbing flower, and will be the motif for all decorations during the Hibbing Jubilee celebration in June and July, The Garden Club of Hibbing has prepared the following information on the flower, its origin and its name.
The zinnia originated in Mexico, where it grows wild. There, its flowers are insignificant and its colors are limited. The work of horticulturists has developed that original flower into a variety of sizes, petal types, and colors. The zinnia is an annual which produces seeds that can be saved for next year’s garden.
The name “zinnia” comes from a German doctor who had something to do with the development of the plant. Zinna is also called “Youth and Old Age” because one often finds partially faded flowers on the same plant with half-developed and fully opened blooms.
A sufficiently great number of hybrids of varying sizes, forms, heights, and colors is available today to make an entire garden of zinnias. Perhaps the most striking and certainly the most satisfactory of the popular annuals are the giant dahlia-like zinnias, the blooms of which sometimes exceed six inches in diameter and three inches in depth. Shades of scarlet, rose, orange, tallow, white, and lavender are available in separate flowers. Well-developed plants can grow three feet tall.
The giant dahlia-like blooms are found specifically on the “California Giants.” As the name implies, they are the largest and the tallest of zinnias and can be used for background plantings or even hedges. At the other end of the size spectrum are “Dwarf double-flowering” also called the “cut-and-come again.” These zinnias have blooms averaging about two inches in diameter and are born on plants as short as six inches tall, though some have up to 18 inch stems. There are also the “Lilliput” or “pompon” zinnias, which are very useful for cutting flower arrangements and bloom profusely over a long period. They grow up to 15 inches tall. There are other dwarf varieties such as “Button” and “Tom Thumb” which have gained in popularity.
Some newer varieties include the “Fantasy” zinnias that are hybrids of the quilted and crested types. These new plants are of medium size with twisted petals on stems two to three feet tall. A wide variety of colors can now be found in these hybrids.
When the Hibbing Garden Club made its choice of zinnia as Hibbing’s official flower, the Club noted the variety of sizes and colors available. It was the idea that whatever a person’s gardening experience or the size of the garden plot, the zinnia would be a fun and attractive plant to include. It is hoped that gardens throughout the community will include zinnias along a fence, among some vegetables, or in the visible corner of a large field.
Help celebrate Hibbing’s Jubilee with help from some zinnias!
•••
The Ojibway called it the makisinwaabigwaan. Europeans coming into the swamps and forests listened to the Ojibway’s name and called it the Moccasin Flower. Horticulturists classified it in the orchid family of flower species with the splendid name Cypripedium reginae. Many people call it the “Lady’s Slipper.”
The following article was written by the Minnesota Forest Service and reprinted in the Hibbing Daily Tribune on August 29, 1919.
Save the Minnesota State Flower
An appeal is being made to Nature Lovers. The Showy Lady Slipper or Moccasin Flower is in danger of extinction. This flower at one time flourished over the greater part of the state and was a common sight. With the advance of civilization, the flower has disappeared. Only in a few protected or secluded patches of woods in the south and in the forest vastness of the north are they found today.
Many of our own citizens have never seen one; only in the north woods are they now plentiful and even there the increasing use of the automobile and the rapidly strengthening tendency toward outdoor life is leading to destruction. To see them is to pick them, and too often the roots are taken up with the flowers. Swamps, which two years ago were paved with their nodding blooms, know them no more.
A gem of nature’s handiwork, officially honored by being proclaimed the “State Flower of Minnesota” and loved by all who know the great outdoors, this member of the orchid family heads the roll of north woods flower nobility. Pure, she stands defenseless in her fight against the thoughtless ravages of the vandal. Few are her children, and they are delicate and slow of growth; and her feet, once torn from the virgin soil, her family is known in the place no more.
Each year, whole neighborhoods are destroyed for a moment’s pleasure, that some unthinking selfish person may boast that he or she has picked a tubful of orchids. And just for that, the generations yet unborn and those of us today who really love the flowers where they grow must often search their forest haunts in vain.
There are some things which cannot well be removed. The mountain could not be brought to Mohammed and Wall Street cannot bring the Grand Canyon to the Hippodrome. Let us leave these beautiful, rare, and rapidly disappearing flowers where they belong. Let those who appreciate them enough to go to the woods to hunt for them enjoy them there and leave them for yet other flower lovers to see. They are more beautiful in their natural setting than in any vase that human craftsmen ever made.
This is the choice that we really have to make for these flowers which are fast following the fate of the buffalo and the passenger pigeon. So hunted have these lovely flowers become that they need protection the same as other species.
In Itasca State Park, it has become necessary to prohibit altogether the picking of the Lady’s Slipper. It must now be made the same throughout the state. The carelessness and greed of the few must impose restrictions on the freedom of the rest. Remember that no place you ever find is so secluded that another will not come there.
Let others see the Showy Lady’s Slipper as the Creator made it, the fairest orchid of our Northern Clime, the queen of forest flowers.
The Showy Lady’s Slipper should never be handled or dug up. It takes up to 15 years to mature and form flowers and does not transplant well. Reputable greenhouses can sell cultivated species of this plant for home gardens.
