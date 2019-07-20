First Settlers Organization formed early

In the early days of many settlements in America, people needed to band together to merely survive. Whether it be learning about what food could be raised here, what sort of shelter was necessary, or how to stay healthy, the early settlers usually helped each other.
Many friendships formed among those people. We know that here in northern Minnesota, people of dozens of different nationalities worked alongside each other to build homes, towns, families, and careers. A whole symphony of languages could be heard as immigrant settlers came into this land. People brought their own traditions of food and entertainment. They learned from each other and shared what they had.
Eventually, as some of these early settlers could relax a little, they thought about what their lives were like and how life and their surroundings had changed. Leaving behind one mining location for another, and the moving of the town of Hibbing, undoubtedly also caused people to try to save some of what was going to be lost. Neighbors, for instance, might no longer be neighbors. Street signs would disappear, along with the familiar street itself. People who had left behind a home in a distant land were now leaving behind yet another home.
So, these settlers formed an organization to preserve some of what was disappearing. By 1919, they were calling themselves the Old Settlers Association. In 1926, they formalized their group into the First Settlers Association with a constitution and bylaws that stated, “Membership in this Association is closed to people taking residence in the Hibbing District after December 1901.” A later resolution stated, “Sons and daughters of First Settlers who resided in the Hibbing District before January 1, 1901, may become members at the age of thirty years.” Well, obviously, when they said “First,” they meant it!
By the 1940s, there were people who didn’t meet the criteria for membership in the First Settlers or who wanted an organization with a somewhat broader focus when it came to Hibbing history. That’s when the Hibbing Historical Society organized, with many of its early members also belonging to the First Settlers Association. And, eventually, membership in the First Settlers dwindled as those people moved on to their eternal reward. The Hibbing Historical Society inherited the collections of the First Settlers.
Today ALL are welcome into the Hibbing Historical Society, the only “requirement” being an interest in Hibbing’s fascinating history.
What follows is a series of articles about these organizations which have, for 100 years, helped to preserve Hibbing’s history, including preserving for future Hibbingites the history we are making today.
~ Mary Palcich Keyes
Would Preserve Old Log Cabin
The following article appeared in the Hibbing Daily Tribune, September 10, 1919.
The first house in Hibbing is to be preserved if the Park Board, Old Settlers Association, Commercial Club, and the Oliver Mining Company have their way. At a recent meeting of the Old Settlers at the fairgrounds, a resolution was passed urging that the Old Log Cabin associated with the early history of the biggest village be placed in Bennett Park before mining operations remove it.
The first house in Hibbing is located on the extreme end of Pine Street, where the street car makes a turn toward the Pool Location. The house was built of logs in 1894 and was the first office of the U.S. Steel Company in Hibbing. Its history is closely connected with the early mining operations on the Range and such men as M.H. Godfrey, John Herman, Pentecost Mitchell and Captain John Mitchell spent their early days on the Mesaba Range there.
Four or five other log shanties were near it and served as the camp, but as the years rolled on they gradually disappeared and today only the office part remains. The building had sunk several feet and is reaching a stage where it cannot much longer stand the ravages of time.
It has been suggested that the building be torn down and the logs used to rebuild it in Bennett Park with an appropriate tablet to commemorate its history. The expense connected with the same would be inconsequential. The Old Settlers and the Park Board will take the initiative.
•••
First Settlers Organization was Pioneers’ Own Idea
The following article appeared in the Hibbing Daily Tribune June 29, 1946
The First Settlers Association of Hibbing was an idea born among the pioneers themselves.
Bound together by close ties of friendship, it soon became evident among these first pioneers of Hibbing that in order to preserve the traditions which made Hibbing the community it is today, there had to be an organization whose purpose would be to meet at intervals to recollect and renew the golden pages of the city’s pioneer days story.
Strange as it may seem, the idea of solidarity followed the funeral of a pioneer. It was in 1925 that Mrs. O.W. Randall and Mrs. E.C. Kleffman decided to organize a club, have picnics and parties and thus renew old friendships.
An organization known as the Old Settlers had loosely formed a few years earlier. But on July 2, 1926, a new organization was born with a membership of 36. Fred Twitchell, beloved pioneer and Hibbing’s first mayor, was elected the first president. Susan Gandsey was elected secretary-treasurer. It was Miss Gandsey who named the club the “First Settlers” in preference to “Old Settlers.”
The current officers are: Mrs. Thomas Dougherty, president; Henry Richer, vice-president; Mrs. Chris Messner, secretary; Mrs. E.C. Kleffman, auditor.
Twenty years ago the organization had 36 members. At present, in 1946, there are 143 members. Since the organization formed the club has lost 230 members through death.
Many parties and programs have been held. Friends have been generous in contributing their talents for the enjoyment of the First Settlers, and to all is extended appreciation. Volunteers memberships are sought by the club. Those who are eligible should join at once.
•••
Hibbing Historical Society Organized Last Evening
The following is a combination of articles which appeared in the Hibbing Daily Tribune on February 27, 1941 and April 4, 1941.
Hibbing will be the first community on then Range to have a historical society to preserve the records, pictures and data of the story of the Iron Ore Capital. Meeting last night, a group of local pioneers named officers and outlined the purposes of the new organization.
Clarence Kleffman was elected president; David Graham, vice-president; Hubert Dear, secretary, and L.C. Newcombe, treasurer.
The Society will not conflict with the First Settlers association and is organized mainly to preserve for all time the history of Hibbing. Each organization has its own work to do but will cooperate on every occasion.
The Historical Society will be affiliated with the Minnesota State Historical Society and the St. Louis County Historical Society.
Various chairmen were named last evening, each one in charge of a particular phase of Hibbing history. Each will name assistants and start the collection and assembling of material, pictures, etc., for the purpose of contributing to a permanent museum.
•••
History of a Historic Hibbing Club
The following article appeared in a special Hibbing’s 75th Anniversary edition of the Hibbing Daily Tribune August 10, 1968
The First Settlers of Hibbing held their first meeting in 1926 in the old St. Louis County Court House in North Hibbing. In 1943, the Village Council provided a room in the Village Hall for what would become the First Settlers’ Museum. Among the activities sponsored by the group have been golden wedding anniversary celebrations. The group honored 22 couples in 1929. The First Settlers are also active participants in the anniversary celebrations of Hibbing itself and a summer picnic and winter banquet for members of the group.
•••
Looking Back
The following items are taken from the Hibbing Daily Tribune or the Mesabi Ore, which are on microfilm at the Hibbing Public Library and/or Iron Range Resource Center at the Minnesota Discovery Center in Chisholm.
1912
October 16, 1912
Eleven people sleeping in a crowded boarding owned by Thomas Rikalia at 230 Finn Location escaped from the building in their night clothing when the building was found to be on fire shortly after three o’clock this morning. Mrs. Rikalia and two small children, who were among the last to rouse and leave the burning building, had narrow escapes.
1923
October 22, 1923
That much of the game law violations on game refugees in Northern Minnesota is due to improper markings or a total lack of warning signs is the opinion of George Wood, former game warden for this district and acknowledged to be one of the best game enforcement agents in this section of the state.
1953
June 2, 1953
Range Rotary was represented at the Paris International Convention by at least one delegate from Virginia. Three thousand Rotarians from the United States and Canada have gone to Paris by steamship and airplane.
1960
July 2, 1960
Alumni of graduating classes for the years 1937-43 from Cherry High School will hold a class reunion July 9 in the Vets’ Club in Eveleth. More than 100 are expected to attend the dance and banquet.
