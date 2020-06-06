A few weeks ago on this page, the fact that Hibbing has an “official flower” was discussed. That flower is the zinnia. Have you planted some zinnia seeds yet? The zinnias will begin blooming later in the summer.
A popular flower that blooms around town in May is the tulip. Grown from bulbs, there are a variety of colors and petal designs. In 1981, Joe and I took my parents on a trip to Michigan to visit Joe’s family. Part of our drive took us to Holland, Michigan, famous for its tulip beds and flower gardens. The city was founded by immigrants from Holland, a country known for its incredible tulips. Holland, Michigan, began planting its tulip gardens in the 1930s. This deceptively “simple” flower now brings thousands of people to Holland, Michigan, each year because the town has become a tourist destination year ‘round for people who enjoy flowers.
The following is taken from a “This ‘n That” column written by Bert Ackerson, former managing editor of the Hibbing Daily Tribune, and published on June 14, 1964. My great thanks to Vicki Sogard who passed along to me a wonderful collection of articles carefully cut out of the Hibbing newspaper over the years by her mother-in-law Merle Sogard.
This article concerns Hibbingite Norman Johnson, whose tulip beds were well-known in town in those years. Norman and his brother Al owned the Piggly Wiggly Supermarket in the Graysher Shopping Center.
“Are you the one who grows all those tulips?” queried a woman customer at Piggly Wiggly in addressing Al Johnson. “The only thing I know about tulips is that I have two lips,” Al quipped. “It’s my brother you want to talk to,” he added, pointing to his brother Norman, a partner with Al in the Piggly Wiggly Supermarket. “Your tulips are beautiful,” she told the smiling Norman who replied with appropriate thanks. Then he grinned and tossed a wink my way. You see, Norman and I had just finished a 45-minute chat about his tulips and his flower garden hobby.
The woman’s comment on Norman’s “beautiful tulips” was not idle conversation. She meant every word of what she said. The tulip beds in Norman’s yard at 2505 Second Avenue West have been talked about by all who have seen them. Hundreds have stopped by, many have asked to take pictures. Norman always has had an interesting array of tulips, but never more arrestingly beautiful than this year. Right now they are a little past their peak and will be “also-rans” in another ten days of so. They may lose some of their glory earlier than that if hit hard by wind and rain.
There is every color in the rainbow among his tulips. The main bed runs adjacent to his home on the north side of the residence. That’s the bed that most passersby see, although there are tulips everywhere. In all, he has 5,000 tulips in bloom this year, virtually all of the “parrot” variety. Norman has settled on the parrot tulip after experimenting with other varieties as the “parrots grow taller and take more abuse.”
Why is it that Norman’s tulips always seem to be stronger, healthier and bigger than others? Perhaps it’s the special care he gives them. He removes the tulips from the ground after they have bloomed and replants them again in the fall. Many people leave the bulbs in the ground the year around. They could last a few years, maybe six, if left in the ground alongside a house foundation, Norman says. “But, when the bulbs are out in the open, such as in my big bed, they won’t last long if left in the ground.”
Norman went on to explain that in places famous for tulips, such as Holland, Belgium, Michigan and Washington, the soil is very porous, being so to a depth of about six feet. “That soil never hardens, and the bulbs are planted about 10 inches deep and left in the ground year around. Hibbing’s soil is hard and it isn’t long before the tulips are choked out when left in the ground.” So Norman digs up the bulbs about June 25th, leaves the stems on them and spreads them on the garage floor. About the 5th of September he carefully pulls the dead stalks out of the bulbs. He waits until the “last minute,” sometimes as late as November 3, before planting them again. He plants them 4 to 5 inches deep.
After the bulbs are removed in late June, the soil in the tulip bed is turned over. It is cultivated again in the fall before the bulbs are planted. He “feeds” the tulips – which he terms “big eaters” – twice a year, when they are in the budding stage and again when they are “ready to pop open.” Commercial plant food is used.
Norman never cuts the tulips for use in the home. “Cutting the flowers doesn’t help the bulb any, as the bulb must get back all the strength it has given the leaves and bloom during the growing stage if it is going to continue to be strong and healthy.”
While Norman always has enjoyed working in the yard, particularly with flowers, as a hobby, it wasn’t until about 15 years ago he went at it in a big way. That’s when he had a 12’ X 10’ greenhouse constructed adjoining the southwest corner of his house. It is thermostatically heat controlled. In that greenhouse he raises about 10,000 annuals each year. Thus, when the tulips are finished and the bulbs removed, the flower beds are filled with annuals such as marigolds, snap dragons, petunias, cosmos, zinnias, etc. He also plants about 2,000 annuals at his lake home on Big Sturgeon Lake.
He doesn’t include only tulips and annuals, however. He has 200 peony bushes “of every variety,” large numbers of bearded iris, and, in the early spring, even before tulip time, he has large numbers of jonquils. Those he plants on top of the steam line and they bloom early. In his greenhouse he also has 75 orchid plants and they bloom year round. Some of them he puts outside during the summer months. He has little or no trouble from dogs digging up his thousands of flowers, and “the neighborhood kids are good.”
About his favorites, the tulips, Norman says they are the best weather prophets. “If the wide open bloom starts to close, you know it’s going to rain.”
•••
On March 3, 1967, the following editorial appeared in the Hibbing Daily Tribune.
An Era Ending
In 1905, the Johnson brothers – Ole and August – both now deceased, founded the Johnson Brothers Grocery in North Hibbing.
They split in later years, each having his own grocery store in South Hibbing, but the name “Johnson Brothers” was continued for the store owned and operated by Ole Johnson and his sons and daughters – a family organization. Among them were Norman and Albert Johnson.
The Johnson Brothers name went out of existence in 1956 when Norman and Albert converted the grocery-meat delivery business founded by their father and uncle into the Piggy Wiggly supermarket.
Norman died two days ago, Tuesday, March 1, at the age of 66. He was one of a handful of persons of retirement age who were born and raised in Hibbing and have remained here to make their living and help build the community.
He was in the grocery business virtually all his life, being oldest in both age and tenure of Hibbing grocers and was looked up to for advice and help by many – advice and assistance which he readily provided.
Norman kept his “nose to the grindstone” most of the time, but he did manage to find time to cultivate one of the finest flower gardens in Hibbing, his tulip beds being admired and viewed by thousands.
Sixty-six years in one community is a long time. His passing leaves very few remaining from the pioneer era in our community.
---
Looking Back
The following items are taken from the Hibbing Daily Tribune or the Mesabi Ore, which are on microfilm at the Hibbing Public Library and/or Iron Range Resource Center at the Minnesota Discovery Center in Chisholm.
1919
December 26, 1919
N.A. Chocas has opened a café at 2116 First Avenue, Alice, to be known as the Tourist Restaurant.
1933
September 14, 1933
As part of Hibbing’s 40th Anniversary celebration, Johnnie Gill and His Orchestra will be performing at the Androy. The biggest cabaret ever held at the Androy is sure to be a high point of the many events being held this week.
1953
June 2, 1953
Professor John Neumaier, Hibbing Junior College instructor, attended the Midwest division of the American Philosophical Society meetings in St. Louis, Missouri.
1983
July 22, 1983
The Hibbing Community Education Advisory Council has been formed for the 1983-84 school year. Among the Council are Hibbing Schools Superintendent Edward Eggers, High School principal Bill Lah, Hibbing Public Library head librarian Don Gribble, school board member Edith Suihkonen, and additional members Marcy Erickson, Nancy Boben, Dennis Carlson, Carol Lind, Alice LaCoursiere, Charlotte Skibicki, Ed Nelson, Bob Parker, Sue Burk, and Dennis Carlson.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.