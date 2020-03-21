Here is the original three-story Rood Hospital in North Hibbing which served the community from 1913 until 1922. It was then donated to the YWCA which had been located in a couple of different buildings before gladly accepting the hospital building. This building was too large to move as it was, so it was cut in half, moved in 1922 to its new site at 19th Street and 5th Avenue East, and then put back together and remodeled. The YWCA was home to many women until 1978. The building was then sold to the Public Utilities, located across the 19th Street. This building was dismantled and the site became home to the new PUC office building.