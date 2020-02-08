The Mesabi Iron Range has a lengthy history of explorers who came into the woods, lakes, rivers and swamps seeking many things.
As Marvin Lampaa points out in his remarkable book “Minnesota’s Iron Country-Rich Ore, Rich Lives,” the first Iron Rangers were the people who came into this land while the last glacier was still here. Those people sought food and safety. Through the coming thousands of years, families came and went, leaving behind evidence of their time here. The Native Americans also developed strong trade routes that honeycombed across this continent long before any Europeans arrived.
White explorers didn’t even come to the Mesabi until about 300 years ago, part of the vanguard who were about to decimate the Natives’ lives. Some explorers were looking for the mythical Northwest Passage. Some were scientists documenting the flora and fauna of this continent. Some were searching for gold and other minerals.
In late May, 1890, Edmund Joseph Longyear arrived at the terminus of the first railroad into this area, Mesaba Station, near modern-day Hoyt Lakes. A new era in this region was about to begin.
The following are excerpts from an article written for the Hibbing Daily Tribune by former editor Al Zdon. In the fall of 1975, as part of the buildup for the nation’s bicentennial in 1976, Zdon undertook researching and writing a series of stories about the early white pioneers of Hibbing and the Iron Range. E.J. Longyear was the subject of the first of these articles.
Zdon referred to Longyear as a “pioneer of the pioneers – surveyor, assayist, road builder, and driller. Though he spent less than 10 years living on the Range, his work was instrumental in the development of the area.”
~ Mary Palcich Keyes
Edmund Joseph Longyear began his career in mining as a surveyor for a railroad in Northern Michigan. He had just completed two years at the University of Michigan when his doctor recommended that he spend a year out in the open after the confinement of the university. “I spent a bitterly cold and snowy winter under canvas during the night and on snowshoes during the day. I could hardly have had a better preparation for my decade of ore explorations in similar terrain and climate on the Mesabi Range of Minnesota from 1890 to 1900 and even later.”
Returning to college, he graduated in the first class of the Michigan Mining School at Houghton, later named the Michigan Institute of Technology. He began working as a surveyor on the Gogebic Iron Range in the western part of Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.
In April of 1890, he married Nevada Patten of Charlevoix, Michigan. While on their honeymoon, he learned of a drilling campaign for iron ore in Minnesota. He left immediately and later sent for his wife to join him in northern Minnesota.
Traveling on the new Duluth and Iron Range Railroad, which had been completed from Two Harbors to Vermillion in 1884, he arrived at the then booming Mesaba Station, near present-day Hoyt Lakes. He was working for his cousin, Munro Longyear, who was himself a surveyor and mining engineer.
Munro had theorized that the Gogebic Range was connected with the Mesabi Range under Lake Superior. By following a line of visible quartzite, prospectors should be able to find the rich ore in the area. Needed for this, however, was a diamond drill to penetrate the super-hard layers of taconite ore above the rich ores, such as hematite.
The diamond drill was superior to other drills because it had tiny industrial diamonds embedded on the drill bit. The diamonds increased the cost of drilling considerably, and a drill bit lost in a test pit was a tragedy. However, it was the only feasible way to find the soft ore under the layers of taconite.
The drill arrived from Michigan shortly after E.J. Longyear. He hauled it to a site about a mile and a half southeast of Mesaba Station. On June 3 he began drilling the first exploratory pit on the Mesabi Range. At first, the drill hit a mass of boulders and progress was slow. But by July 9, at a depth of 445 feet, the drill bit finally hit a layer of magnetic ore.
No one on the Range then knew about the soft, fine-grained ore that was later to be found in abundance on the Mesabi. “Nearly all prospectors, including myself, were looking for the known types of iron ore, that is, the hard, rock-like ores of the Vermilion Range and the hard and medium-soft ores of the Marquette and the other Lake Superior Ranges,” Longyear later wrote.
All the efforts of Longyear went into exploring the hard “magnetite” of the eastern Range, while just a few miles to the west was the soft and easily recoverable hematite lying just below the surface.
That first drill continued to hit ore to a depth of 934 feet. Longyear drilled to a depth of 1,293 feet and finally quit.
Meanwhile, his wife, called “Vade,” moved to Minnesota to be with him. At first they lived in a tent and later Longyear constructed a shack for their first winter. He would later recall the early roads of mud, the flies and mosquitoes, the torture of life for both horses and people. But within a few years, things would change. He wrote, “I can truthfully say that I have seen the Mesabi Range develop from rocks and muskegs into a land of scores of communities constituting one of the most industrialized sections of Minnesota.”
In the early summer of 1891, Longyear and his associates decided that an exploration of the western Range was in order. He left Duluth, where he and Vade now lived, to travel the rugged western Mesabi Trail. He arrived in Grand Rapids 21 days later.
On this trip he visited with the Merritt Brothers, the famous “seven iron men,” at Mountain Iron, then at the North Star Company pit at present day Buhl, and at sites which would later become the communities of Chisholm, Hibbing, and Nashwauk.
Near what would become Hibbing, he wrote to his supervisors that the first test pit should be in that area. He had spotted several outcroppings of ore on the surface itself. The land was owned by John Pillsbury of flour milling fame and former governor of Minnesota.
“I got quite a thrill out of this trip,” Longyear later wrote. “I knew what I was pioneering, even though at that time I could have no adequate conception of the tremendous development that would occur in a matter of months.”
In August he sunk his first test pit in the western Mesabi. Though he continued to sink pits through the winter, the results were not what he had hoped. He later discovered that he had missed several large deposits of ore, often by as little as several hundred feet.
Work was plentiful for Longyear, due in part to his skill as a mining engineer and assayist (one who analyzes an item, such as iron ore, for valuable components), but also due to the fact that he had in his possession the only diamond drill on the Range. He worked throughout the winter of 1891-92 for his cousin, Munro, and others of the Mesabi “syndicate.” (Frank Hibbing makes his own discovery of rich ore in January 1892.)
Longyear’s charge for an independent drilling contract was $4.25 per foot with his employer supplying all the extras, including labor. Longyear made $4,227 over the winter.
In July, 1892, on more land owned by Pillsbury, he finally struck a load of rich ore south of Chisholm. Cousin Munro and Russell M. Bennett had made a deal with the Pillsburys for 50 percent of the rights to the property should Longyear find 50,000 tons or more of recoverable ore. Longyear filed a report to his cousin claiming 52,000 tons.
John Pillsbury at first refused to honor the contract, denying that he would ever make such a generous agreement. When members of Pillsbury’s family convinced him that it was his signature on the contract, he is reported to have said, “Well, if I was damn fool enough to sign that contract, I will live up to it.”
E.J. Longyear lived in Chisholm, then Keewatin, then back to Chisholm, and then Hibbing where he would eventually serve on the school board. Under Longyear’s efforts, at the turn of the 20th Century, the Hibbing school district constructed a $38,000 school building, the Lincoln High School, which some businessmen in the community considered an extravagant waste of money. Longyear was surprised to learn 20 years later that the same group actively supported spending nearly 4 million on the new Hibbing High School.
