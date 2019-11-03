Early days of hunting on the Range

It’s hunting season here in Northern Minnesota and, although I am not a hunter, I always like to hear stories from the duck blinds and deer camps. So many families have three or four generations that contributed to those stories. The memories of the friends who were there for so many autumns, the beloved retrievers who are long gone to the hunting grounds in the sky, the sights from deer stands and legendary food in the cabins are passed down to the younger members of the group.
One thing that has definitely changed over the years are the materials used for outdoor clothes. When stories are told about cold mornings in a marsh or woods, the general consensus seems to be that boots, coats, hats, gloves, pants, and even long underwear are all lighter, warmer, and far more waterproof today than they were in the past.
I bring up the subject of outdoor clothing as something to keep in mind while reading the following story.
This story was printed in the Hibbing Daily Tribune on June 29, 1946. This was a special multi-section edition of the newspaper commemorating Hibbing’s 50th Anniversary and the Hibbing’s role in the Victory of World War II.
The author of this piece was George Martin. The Tribune editor introduced the story with these words: “The Hibbing Daily Tribune is indebted to George Martin, former Hibbing City Band member, for the following story.”
~ Mary Palcich Keyes
My father had teams of horses for hire. He had accepted a job to take six hunters and their outfit to a hunting camp up in Sturgeon Lake country. Dick Hannan, who ran a hotel on Third Avenue in North Hibbing, was at the head of the outfit.
I was 16 years old, tough for hard trips, loved to go out in the wilderness with horses and my dogs. So I was given the job of driving them up there on November 27, 1903.
I was up early so we could get an early start, for the roads were just trails through the woods. I had the team and wagon at the Hannan hotel at 7 a.m., but these men had been doing a lot of drinking, and it was almost 10 a.m. before we got the wagon box loaded with provisions, bedding, and whiskey.
The roads were frozen over, but there wasn’t any snow on the ground. The team, being heavy work horses, traveled about three and a half miles per hour.
We arrived at Joe Haan’s lumber camp, which was about halfway to where we were going, at about 2:30 p.m. There we stopped for dinner, which consisted of moose meat, potatoes, and prunes for dessert. (This Joe Haan’s camp is what is known now as Butchart’s farm, still standing on the Sturgeon Lake highway.)
At about 4 o’clock we departed. Snow was falling fast, and I was wishing I had the sleighs now, for the wagon was very hard on the horses. We traveled about three miles farther north. The horses were suffering in the blinding snow storm. Finally we came upon a vacant homestead shack that belonged to a man by the name of Joe Burger, an engineer on the Swan River Lumber Company engines. I decided to put up overnight in this shack.
I unhitched the horses and drove them into the shack. The men carried in the blankets and provisions, not forgetting the whiskey. There wasn’t a stove in the shack, but horses and dog and men made it warm enough to keep from freezing. When the horses lay down to rest, I laid down with them and their bodies kept me warm.
We left as soon as daylight came the next morning, November 28. We traveled until we came to a bay in a lake, 100 feet wide, which we had to cross. Dick Hannan tested the ice for strength. He cut four or five holes, and there was four inches of solid ice.
After traveling through some woods, we crossed a lake about a mile wide. Soon, we arrived at our destination. The men settled in.
I fed the team and had a warm meal by myself at about 2:30 p.m.
When I was ready to leave, I asked if someone would come with me until I got past the lake, but the warmth of the fire and the whiskey held the men, so I headed home alone. I crossed the lake safely, then through the woods until I came to the bay where we had tested the ice.
The horses and the front wheels of the wagon were on the ice when, like the crash of a blast, the ice broke and horses and wagon went down, myself and the dog in the wagon box floating.
I yelled for help at the top of my voice, but there wasn’t any response. There was no time to lose, so I got busy, walking around the horses on the ice which did not break off. I managed to get the horses free from the neck yoke and whiffle-trees. (The pivoted swinging bar to which the traces, the lines of the harness, are fastened and by which the wagon is drawn.) Then, like mad, I broke the ice on the side of the wagon so the horses could swim out, back to the bank we had come from.
After 45 minutes of hard and wet work, I got the horses back onto solid ground. I put the blankets on them and walked them up and down the road to warm them up. The blankets had been in an area of the wagon box which had not gotten wet.
I was between two lakes and 12 miles to Joe Haan’s camp.
I took an axe and haywire, which I always carried in the wagon, and made whiffletrees. Then I pulled the wagon backwards, onto the bank. Now, with all the kind words I knew, I coaxed the horses to cross, one at a time, to the other side. My dog was a great help, for he would run across the ice and bark as if to call to the horses.
Finally, one crossed and the other followed.
I started the wagon down the small hill of the bank and out onto the ice. I got it halfway across the bay with chain, haywire, and poles. I had one horse pull it the rest of the way across.
When I got all hitched up again, I started for home. It was now about 6 o’clock and very dark. My clothes were soaked. I got in the wagon box, tied lines on the box, covered myself with horse blankets, and started the horses. At 9 o’clock that night the horses stopped at Joe Haan’s.
---
Looking Back
The following items are taken from the Hibbing Daily Tribune or the Mesabi Ore, which are on microfilm at the Hibbing Public Library and/or Iron Range Resource Center at the Minnesota Discovery Center in Chisholm.
1919
June 16, 1919
New teachers elected by the Chisholm School Board to instruct in the public schools next year were made public by the Board of Education this week.
1941
October 20, 1941
There are 1,889 persons engaged in Works Progress Administration (WPA) projects in Northern St. Louis and Itasca counties it was announced today by A.T. Gilbertson, Duluth, district director. The people involved are at work on a variety of projects, including constructing and reconstructing streets and alleys, constructing a school garage, improving airport facilities, constructing a playground, training people for manual occupations in industries, constructing sanitary sewer and water systems, organizing and operating library services and book repair, and many other projects.
1953
June 1, 1953
The Hibbing Book Review Club meets Tuesday at 1:30 at the home of Mrs. C.A. Nickoloff for the final meeting of the spring/summer. Mrs .Ole Forsberg will be the meeting hostess. Following the election of officers, Mrs. Guy Thorson will review “O Rugged Land of Gold” by Martha Martin and Mrs. Nickoloff will review “The Big Change” and “America Transforms Itself 1900-1915” by Frederick Lewis Allen.
