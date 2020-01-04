For all my life, as I’d travel south on Highway 73, I would notice the then-white building near the intersection of Hwy. 73 and Town Line Road (County Road 16). I thought it looked like it might be a country schoolhouse. Finally, at some point, I turned onto Town Line Road and discovered that the building was the Maple Hill Community Club.
When Joe and I moved back to Hibbing in 2003, our first polling station turned out to be at the Maple Hill Community Club. The location of our polling station has since changed, but I remember going into the Club then and thinking what a nicely built and maintained place it was.
Each year the Club holds a Community Fair in the late summer. The produce and crafts never disappoint. Throughout the year music events take place there, too. The old walls echo with the sounds of people enjoying a good time visiting with neighbors, eating food favorites, and maybe even taking a spin across the floor to a favorite tune.
So what is the history of this charming place? In the Hibbing Daily Tribune on July 22, 1993, the following article gives the interesting history of this building.
~ Mary Palcich Keyes
Meet Your Neighbor at the Maple Hill Community Club
In the early 1900s, the area known as Maple Hill was rich in timber. (This is the area south of today’s Hwy 169 and the Hibbing cemetery which bears the name of the nearby hill – Maple Hill). Logging companies logged and opened up the area to other uses. When trails and roads gave access, settlers began to homestead. Mostly Finnish-speaking families settled here in the area around the hill. The area reminded them of their homeland.
As time went along, many of the Finns left the logging and mining industries to become independents. More families moved into the rural land and cleared the land of unwanted trees, tree stumps, rocks and more rocks! They created fields for pastures and crops. They built homes, farms, and a community.
As the community grew, neighbors started meeting in homes and organized the Maple Hill Farmers Club. The first president was Frank Lindquist. His family’s name is commemorated to this day by Lindquist Road which runs east to west in the area of Maple Hill. Frank Knute became the first secretary of the club. In May 1922, the first set of rules was drawn up.
Members of the fledgling club pooled money, and plans were made to build a hall. Land was purchased from Matt and Minnie Ranta. Lumber was purchased from the Remington Lumber Company in Hibbing. Then, the members held “building bees” The exterior walls began to take shape.
By July 11, 1922, Articles of Incorporation and bylaws were drawn up. These were signed by nine charter members: Frank Linquist, Charles Berg, Frank Knute, Matt Ranta, Kalle Peltola, Ivar Oja, John Oja, Same Oja and Charles Kuusela. Emil Salminen, notary public of St. Louis County, notarized the paperwork.
In 1924-25, the club got the Town of Stuntz to furnish the wallboard material to finish the inside of the building.
Years went by and in 1959 the club, now expanded and merged with another club in the area, designed a new name, the Maple Hill Community Club. The land on which the hall stood legally belonged to Mr. and Mrs. Oscar Kauppala. It adjoined the property that they had bought from Mrs. Ranta, so the Kauppalas donated the land to the club.
Official officers at that time were president Fern Brady, vice-president Roy Breit, secretary Helen Sigler, and treasurer Adela Ebert. The Board of Directors included Gunnard Holman, Max General, Milan Mihelich, Ted Wiitala and Norton Brownlee.
Over the years, many volunteer hours have been donated to the club, including building a new foundation, a well project, and bathrooms and sewer systems. This last item was funded in 1980 by a grant from the IRRRB.
A few years later, in 1982, the Maple Hill Senior Citizens Club was established. They met at the Maple Hill Community Club. Funding granted to them by the IRRRB enabled the group to improve the building by replacing the windows, installing a new furnace, updating the kitchen, insulating the ceiling, and installing a handicap ramp.
In 1987, the club received an award from “Minnesota Beautiful” in the “Picture it Painted” project category. With this award, the club received free paint for the outside of the building from Valspar Corporation.
As the club entered the 1990’s, new officers were elected. The Senior Citizens Club chose Aune Kangas as president, Helen Fairchild as secretary, and Maggie Taylor as treasurer. The new officers selected for the Community Club were Keith Stalboerger for president, Gary Kangas for vice-president, Kathy Brown for secretary, and Barb Haapala for treasurer.
Many functions have been held in the Hall through the years. Harvest festivals, fairs, benefits, Christmas and New Year’s parties, wedding and funeral receptions, dances, and in 1972, a 50th reunion. It has also served as a polling place for Hibbing elections.
Many halls of this nature once dotted the rural areas of the United States in the early years of the 20th Century. However, Maple Hill Hall is about the only one of its kind left in Northern Minnesota. It is of great historical value to the area and it still continues to serve its original function of being a place where people in the neighborhood can gather together.
---
First Settlers compose own Pioneer Song
While researching a story for this page earlier this year, I saw mention made of a song composed by someone for the First Settlers Association.
The First Settlers organized in 1926 and had strict rules for membership. Their bylaws stated that “Membership in this Association is closed to people taking residence in the Hibbing District after December 1901.” A later resolution allowed for children who had reached the age of 30, and whose parents had lived in Hibbing prior to 1901, to join the organization.
By the 1940s, there were people in Hibbing who did not meet this criteria but were interested in our town’s history. The Hibbing Historical Society was formed out of this need. Many First Settlers also joined the Historical Society. But as the First Settlers passed away, it was clear that organization would also pass away. The Hibbing Historical Society gratefully inherited the collections from the First Settlers.
On June 29, 1946, with the First Settlers Association still very active, the following article appeared in the Hibbing Daily Tribune.
~ Mary Palcich Keyes
The First Settlers of Hibbing have a theme song. It was composed for and heard first at the First Settlers first banquet in January 1927, when Ann McCarthy Twitchell sang it. Mrs. Twitchell was the second school teacher in Hibbing. The song was a big hit with the pioneers here.
The melody is taken from a song which became popular during World War I, “It’s a Long Way to Tipperary.”
“Come old comrades, let us sing of Hibbing long ago,
When Pine Street was our boulevard, we’d no other place to go.
We lived in tents, and small tar shacks, that went up overnight.
Neighbors helped each other build, to get the homes up right.
CHORUS:
It’s a long time since Hibbing started, It’s a long time ago.
It’s a long time since we found iron where the timber used to grow.
Join hands, dear First Settlers, Give our town a cheer-
It’s a long, long time since Hibbing started, But our hearts are here.”
---
Looking Back
The following items are taken from the Hibbing Daily Tribune or the Mesabi Ore, which are on microfilm at the Hibbing Public Library and/or Iron Range Resource Center at the Minnesota Discovery Center in Chisholm.
1941
October 21, 1941
The Mooseheart Day dance in honor of James J. Davis, founder of Mooseheart, will be held by the Loyal Order of Moose Friday night of this week at the dining room of the memorial Building. Music will be furnished by Victor Nordstrom and will include old and new dance numbers. The public is cordially invited to attend.
1953
August 15, 1953
The turnstiles clicked merrily to a new opening-day fair record as more than 10,000 adults and children attended the St. Louis County Fair. Exhibits in most divisions are also larger than in recent years. The addition of several new dairy herds has completely filled the cattle barn, sheep exhibits are more numerous than last year, along with a number of horses for the first time in several years.
1969
July 21, 1969
The Jerry Kubena Sales and Service Building at 3206 1/2 19th Street in Hibbing, housing snowmobiles, minibikes, and other sporting equipment was hit by a fire yesterday morning. Fire chief Hugh Riley said both the building and its contents were heavily damaged. Two firemen were knocked down, but escaped serious injury when an acetylene tank exploded.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.