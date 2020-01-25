Hibbing’s original courthouse, located in North Hibbing, was officially called the St. Louis County District Courthouse. It was considered one of Hibbing’s finest buildings. Built in 1910-11, it was designed by the architect J.J. Wangenstein and built by the Hugh Fawcett Construction Company. Its classic design was similar to the courthouses in Duluth and Virginia, the other two St. Louis County Courthouses. Hibbing’s building served the area very well for 46 years.
Because it was located in the southern blocks of North Hibbing, on McKinley Street between 2nd and 3rd Avenues, it stayed out of the way of mining operations for a longer period of time than many of the other buildings in town. However, by the 1950s, with the edge of the Hull-Rust-Mahoning Mine creeping ever closer, the original courthouse would need to close its doors.
This first article appeared in the Hibbing Daily Tribune on February 4, 1956. Written by Ray Naddy, it gives us a first-hand look at what that day was like when North Hibbing’s stately courthouse heard its last gavel.
~ Mary Palcich Keyes
Hold final session in North Hibbing Court
The rap of the gavel on the judge’s bench sounded particularly loud and the sound reverberated with clarity into all corners of the near empty courtroom of the St. Louis County District Courthouse in North Hibbing as Judge Christ Holm brought to an end the career of a revered court Friday.
The special session called in the courthouse Friday morning was very brief and involved a minor civil action. It was the last of the 9,822 civil cases to be heard in the courtrooms of the North Hibbing courthouse.
The history of the courthouse covers two World Wars, the Korean conflict, a Great Depression, and numerous hard and good times for citizens of this area.
The civil cases on file in the courthouse are known by number. And within the files is a wealth of material in the development of Northern St. Louis County.
Some of the records show how the movement of North Hibbing was made possible through a series of very dramatic court actions that began in the North Hibbing courthouse and ended only with unsuccessful appeals to the Minnesota Supreme Court.
The climax of these cases was almost 30 years in developing and it was only Thursday of this week that the Hibbing Village Council voted to accept the offer of the Oliver Iron Mining Division and the M.A. Hanna Ore Company to purchase the village property and rights in North Hibbing.
Countless other decisions and jury verdicts were voiced in the courtrooms that directly and indirectly affected the village’s future.
The first civil case in the North Hibbing structure was tried June 5, 1917, with D.T. Collins representing the plaintiff and J.M. Gannon representing the defense. Judgement was by stipulation.
Judge Martin Hughes officiated at the first jury trial in the courthouse and was the resident judge until his retirement in 1946. Judge Holm has been resident judge since that time.
(The high school in Buhl was named for Judge Martin Hughes after he presided over a case involving the expenditure of funds for the school’s enlargement, a case carried to the State Supreme Court before being affirmed.)
Besides the 9,822 civil cases, 1,588 criminal cases have been tried and more than 500 adoption cases acted on.
•••
This next article comes from the Tribune Editor George Fisher’s column “Along the Iron Range” in the Hibbing Daily Tribune on June 23, 1955. The new courthouse was underway with a flourish involving the laying of the cornerstone. This was a ceremony Hibbing did very well back in the day. Three gavels were used in the ceremony of the cornerstone and Editor Fisher was asked by many people to publish the information about the gavels.
At the laying of the cornerstone at the new county courthouse, Willard L. Hillyer, grand master of the Grand Lodge of Masons of Minnesota displayed three gavels which have historical significance. The Grand Master addressing the assemblage gave the history of all three gavels.
“The first gavel used was that one which is now in use by the Master of the Mesaba Ladge No. 255 A.F. & A.M. of Hibbing, Brother Peter Zumbrunnen, of Kelly Lake, in presiding over his lodge.
“The second gavel is made of applewood and was presented to me when I was installed as Grand Master as a gift from Brother George Dobble of Tracy Lodge No. 155 A.F. & A.M.. and has the following interesting background:
“In the reign of Queen Victoria, her eldest son, the then Prince of Wales and later King Edward VII, came to Canada on a hunting trip. He wished to visit some former English people who resided on an estate across Lake Erie in Ohio. As Prince of Wales, it is said that, at that time, he could not leave the British Empire. However, he also bore the title of Baron Renfrew, and under that title he did cross Lake Erie to visit these English friends. While there, he participated in the planting of an apple orchard on this property and ever after it was called Renfrew Farm by its owners.
“The parents of Brother George Dobble were at one time tenants on this estate in Ohio before moving west and settling on a farm near the town of Tracy, Minnesota. As they were preparing to leave Ohio, the owner gave them a seedling that had been planted by Baron Renfrew, later King Edward the VII. They took it with them to begin an orchard in their new home. They even called their new farm Renfrew Farm. It is from the wood of this original apple tree on their farm that the second gavel was made by Brother Dobble. As our American laws grew from the English laws, it seemed appropriate to use this gavel to help build this new courthouse.
“The third gavel used also has a fine historical background and special patriotic and Masonic significance. It is here being used to test the cornerstone of a building which will be used as a courthouse in this community and state. This gavel has knocked on the cornerstone and, finding the stone strong, conveys that the laws herein are also strong.”
•••
The new courthouse was designed by the local architecture firm of Jyring and Jurenes and built by Associate Builders for the cost of $840,000. Located at Howard Street and 12th Avenue, the new courthouse was completed in 1956. “Courthouse Addition” soon saw many new homes being built, too, and with the nearby new Washington Elementary School and the new Mesabi Clinic across 13th Avenue, this area became a very busy part of town. The courthouse has since been expanded and the former Mesabi Clinic building is now a courthouse annex. The courthouse building now also houses the Hibbing Police Department.
---
Looking Back
The following items are taken from the Hibbing Daily Tribune or the Mesabi Ore, which are on microfilm at the Hibbing Public Library and/or Iron Range Resource Center at the Minnesota Discovery Center in Chisholm.
1941
October 20, 1941
Joe King and Wayne Koskela, state highway patrolmen, and Buhl Police Chief Homer Hicks, tested cars in Buhl for defective brakes. They reported that only two cars out of 50 tested had defective brakes.
1946
April 10, 1946
Unusual opportunities for a well-rounded program which will stress both health and interesting and instructive information will be the objective of the YWCA Camp Ee-Kah-Bee this year, it was announced today by Helen Reitman, camp director. The camp, which is located on Buck Lake, is set in scenic Northern Minnesota beauty. It will be staffed by counselors of fine character with outstanding ability to direct and guide.
1958
November 8, 1958
Hibbing Junior College Engineers Club will hold a business meeting Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. in the Hibbing Public Library auditorium. Club president is Jack DeFonso says, “Big business is brewing.”
1968
August 10, 1968
Suburban Lanes Bowling is proud to announce that the 7th Annual Kiel Spiel” will involve 195 teams and a Prize Fund of $25,000.
