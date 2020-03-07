Brooklyn Memories

Towns of all sizes have neighborhoods. My Dad, who grew up in Chisholm, would reminisce about “Pig Town.” You won’t find that on a map, but to the people who grew up in Chisholm it was a definite place with fairly clear boundaries.
In Hibbing, neighborhoods were usually called by the name given to a new development or subdivision such as Greenhaven or Court House Addition.
And then there is Brooklyn. Some people call it “Hibbing’s suburb.” Also, at times you will find it in a list of Iron Range mining locations. But to many who lived there it will forever be their own little town, not an appendage to bigger town, not a place that could disappear through a decision by a mining company. It had stores and a school. It had a history and a future.
Brooklyn held several reunions through the years, all very well-attended. Will there ever be another one? To those who lived in Brooklyn in the past, and those who live there today, here are some stories about a place that so many have called home.
•••
Written by Paul D. Silliman, the following article appeared in a special edition of the Hibbing Daily Tribune published in 1973 to celebrate a Brooklyn reunion. The article was also reprinted for the 1980 Brooklyn reunion.
Brooklyn Platted in 1906
My Dad, A.P. Silliman, platted Brooklyn on June 11, 1906. He reserved about seven acres at the southeast corner for a small farm operation. The two Brooklyn forties which he platted were sometimes also referred to as East Hibbing.
In April of 1913, we moved from our house on East Mahoning Street (in North Hibbing) to our big house in Brooklyn.
The barn was very much a part of the farm. We had horses for the first years, but only because of my father’s mine operations which were concluded in 1913-1914. We also had cows and chickens. The barn would be filled with hay each summer.
When the hay was used up, the barn became a basketball gymnasium and an all-around fun place. Many Brooklyn kids will remember these days. Many, who in later years became members of Hibbing’s basketball teams, got their first experience in the barn.
The ice house was filled with ice packed in sawdust.
The dump came right up to our east fence line. This was before the electric interurban line (the streetcar) or the highway from Chisholm came through.
Most of the trees and shrubbery which grew in our yard were transplanted by dad and mother. She grew up on a farm in southern Minnesota and had to have things growing. Most all of what they planted came from the surrounding countryside.
I don’t know if any remember this, but Dad built a separate utility plant to provide electricity and a water tank and system to provide water for Brooklyn. It was then necessary to re-grade the streets and re-route the brook when the water utility work was finished. The Village of Hibbing took over all of these facilities in 1912.
When Brooklyn was first platted, 30 to 40 families purchased lots. Since the waterline was not yet installed, there were outhouses along the creek bed. The Duluth, Mesaba and Northern Railroad trestle was built in 1910-1911. Brooklyn was a busy community.
•••
In 1972 and 1973, the Hibbing Daily Tribune published a series of stories and memories about Brooklyn by those who had grown up there. Some of those people still lived in Brooklyn. Some had moved to other towns in the area. Some lived far away but had never forgotten their hometown.
What follows are some of the memories shared in the Tribune.
The first Brooklyn settlers were predominantly of Italian, Finnish, Swedish, Norwegian, Croatian, Serbian, and Slovenian origin and a few Polish families. They came to make a living and maybe a fortune with the thought of returning to their native country. Most of these people never even made it back there even for a visit. The men worked long and hard hours and in our memory we can still see them in all kinds of weather walking with lunch pails in hand, never missing a day of work and coming home in the late evening (at a slower pace) with their clothes and faces red from the ore. A salute to those first settlers!
Can you remember the constant echo of trains rumbling day and night loaded with the beautiful red ore as those trains left for the docks in Duluth?
Can you remember the basketball games, the various activities, and the Friday night dances in the Brooklyn School?
Remember the ice rinks where the boys learned to play hockey and boys and girls would form a line holding hands for “crack-the-whip”? We would go around and around the rink gaining speed and finally the formation would break and the end kids always scattered and flew into the high snow banks.
Remember when Bill Konstad made his weekly delivery of ice to the Guy Stilinovich Meat Market? Each week he would leave a truck load of ice cut in large blocks and the neighborhood children would chip off pieces of that ice to suck on. It was a big treat.
Remember when a young couple would get married and in the evening of the wedding all the boys and girls in the area would gather for a charivari and the bride and groom would treat them with candy and money?
Remember the days of wooden sidewalks and unpaved streets? Grandpa Niemi and his huge water wagon and team of horses would sprinkle the streets on hot summer days. The kids would put on their swimming suits or old clothes and run behind the wagon to enjoy the cool sprinkling water.
Do you remember the Oling, Aura, and Prebich families when they had cows and, after taking what their families needed, sold the raw milk to the Stilinovich Grocery? The milk was half cream and the store sold more of this than the pasteurized type.
Many families had their own vegetable gardens, but Guy Stilinovich would take advance orders for the cabbage that came from big southern farms. Mostly the Serbian, Croatian, and Slovenian people would order the cabbage by hundreds of pounds per family. This was turned into sauerkraut.
Also arriving by the boxcar loads were the grapes. Guy took orders each fall from the Italians and Slovenians. Some of these folks didn’t have wine presses as those were difficult to buy, so they had their own way of pressing the grapes. The men would put on rubber boots used only for this purpose and stomped the juice from the grapes.
Who remembers when Kate, Mabel, Julia, Nina, Nellie, Josephine, Marie, and many others hiked to our favorite spot at Dupont Lake for a swim? What fun we had building a fire, roasting potatoes, and then hiking back home again at the end of the day. Also a must: stopping at the spring for a drink of cold fresh water.
Who can forget “Little Eva,” the pond located on the dumps? Brooklyn boys often took a dip in that pond (usually in their birthday suits!) Harry Paavola swam in that pond and he made the Hibbing High School team and also the Olympics.
Remember the family picnics at Day Lake? Those were grand outings. Leaving in the morning on busses, carting along our food for the day, we would spend the day visiting, eating, swimming, and dancing. Those were great family get-togethers.
Sylvia Trotta was the ticket girl at the Avon Theater owned by Mr. and Mrs. Sandusky. Olive Stone played the roller piano for background music back in the silent movie days.
The Avon Theater was very special to Brooklynites. Sometimes we called it the Brooklyn Show House. The memories of the old movies, stage shows, and exciting serials still lead to many great conversations!
Remember when Mr. Bill Wanhala was presented a special gift by the Brooklyn PTA for outstanding service in Cub and Boy Scout work in Brooklyn?
Tom Silliman and a group of his friends had a hobby of collecting junk. Finally the authentic dealers in town called on Mr. Silliman to complain that his son was doing too good of a job and to please have him stop!!
Remember when Mr. Emilio Marinucci retired as a janitor from the Brooklyn School? He was guest of honor at a special event and was presented a wrist watch from the Brooklyn PTA with Mrs. Ann Stahl making the presentation. Mr. Marinucci was especially helpful in all of the PTA special projects.
Remember when Brooklyn had a policeman? He was “our own” because not only did he help and guide many Brooklyn youth, but his home was right in Brooklyn. Mr. John Simonich was the patrolman for many, many years and a welcome familiar sight.
•••
