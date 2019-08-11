On Wednesday, August 7, a breezy summer’s evening, on the front lawn of the Hibbing City Hall, over 200 people gathered to say “Happy 126th Birthday” to Hibbing. The event was organized by the Hibbing Historical Society and funded by the City of Hibbing. A decorated birthday cake from Sunrise Bakery was served and the Hibbing City Band performed a 30-minute concert to kick-off the evening.
When the program began, the Hibbing City Band played the National Anthem followed by a special treat – the Hibbing High School Fight Song. What fun it was to see the crowd singing and clapping along for our Bluejackets! A history of the Hall of Service and Achievement and the significance of some of its past inductees was given, followed by a reading of the honor roll of the 45 past inductees.
Two new members were inducted into the Hibbing Hall of Service and Achievement: David Oxman and June Hendrickson. David’s daughter, Susan (Oxman) Horowitz, and granddaughter, Rachelle, were in attendance. His other daughter, Lisa (Oxman) Etziony, and his wife, Tessy Oxman, were attending via FaceTime from the Twin Cities. Tributes from John Dougherty, a longtime friend, and from David’s family were read.
Many former students, colleagues and friends of June Hendrickson’s turned out. Vicki Hagberg, a 2004 graduate of Hibbing High School and now president of the Hibbing Area Chamber of Commerce, gave a tribute to June in which she spoke of the impact that June had on her as a student in the HAT program (Hibbing Academic and Talented) and in the Mathcounts program and how those experiences went on to shape her decisions to become an engineer, to return to her community after earning her degree, and to be both involved in and an advocate for her community – all things that June inspired in her.
The Hall of Service and Achievement plaques were officially accepted for the city by Mayor Rick Canatta who offered his own congratulations and thanks to the two new inductees. The two new plaques will be on permanent display, along with the other 45 inductee plaques, at the Hibbing Historical Society Museum, located in the lower level of the Memorial Building.
A wonderful time was had by all who attended and all were encouraged to come back next year for the 127th birthday.
~ Mary Palcich Keyes
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.