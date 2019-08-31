The cool mornings. A tree branch here and there turns red. Birds gather on the fence. We don’t need too many more signs to know that the seasons are changing.
Even if it has been decades since you went shopping for back-to-school clothes, at this time of year, your thoughts might still turn to the beginning of a new school year. Maybe you’ve noticed that the fall sports’ programs are underway or perhaps you know a teacher who has begun to spend time organizing a classroom.
Education and autumn seem inexorably bound together, like raking leaves and autumn, or bright orange pumpkins and autumn — all the items that move us on from summer.
Right from its beginning, the town of Hibbing wanted to provide a sound education to its citizens- both children and adults. Adult classes, often held in the evenings, included citizenship courses for the many recent immigrants. Cooking classes were also popular adult classes. Today the Community Education program includes courses in a variety of subjects.
One only has to look at the buildings and their staff, past and present, to see the value placed upon education. Even through economic depressions, recessions, and downturns, our schools have cared deeply about providing a fine education in clean, cared for surroundings.
The following articles were written by the Hibbing Daily Tribune staff for Hibbing’s 75th Birthday in August 1968.
~ Mary Palcich Keyes
Hibbing Had Up To 26 Schools At One Time
The Hibbing school district, first known as District 27, and now as 701, has operated about two score school buildings during its history, and as many as 26 at one time.
Earliest classes were held in rooms over the J.B. Carlson General Store. The first separate building was a four-room school built on Cedar Street. It operated until 1909.
Schools that have been closed include Stevenson, closed in 1934; Glen, 1934; Brown, 1936; Pool, 1936; Stuart, 1936; Townline, 1929; Mitchell, 1931; Webb, 1941; Day Lake, 1924; Penobscot, 1943; Morton, 1950; Kitzville, 1948; Mahoning, 1921; Maple Hill, 1959; Swandale, 1947; Park, 1963.
School also was briefly held at Wilpen and Dupont and during Hibbing’s moving period some classes were based in the Odd Fellows Building on the corner of 1st Avenue and 23rd Street, as well as in some of the Howard Street buildings.
Three North Hibbing schools that were closed have had their names continued in modern schools in present Hibbing. The Washington and Jefferson grade schools and the Lincoln Junior High School all took their names from buildings in old North Hibbing.
•••
Education of greatest importance to Hibbing
Since 1892, when the first of the burly mining men moved to this community and brought their families, education has been of prime importance to the people of Hibbing.
About the time the first frame buildings were being erected on the new townsite, Common School District 27 was formed. At that time about 15 pupils gathered and were taught by Miss Ann McCarthy (later known as Mrs. Fred Twitchell).
In 1894, Miss Susan Murphy (later known as Mrs. James Gandsey), came to Hibbing as the first full time school teacher. Attracted by the big money of the booming Iron Range ($75 per month), Miss Murphy left Merrill, Wisconsin, to hold her classes on the upper floor of the J.B. Carlson General Store.
Within a few years, the number of school-aged children had grown so much that the Pine Street store school rooms needed to be abandoned and Hibbing’s first true schoolhouse was built. The new school on Center Street was opened in 1895.
More teachers were brought to Hibbing to cope with the ever increasing number of students. By the turn of the century, many of those young children had become high school age. At this point the 14-room Jefferson School was built as a high school, and the Center Street school was devoted to the younger students.
In 1903 the first graduating class of Hibbing had two members. Those original graduates were Miss Ella Anderson, who later taught in the Hibbing school system for many years, and Merritt French.
The classrooms in the early schools were small and the number of students was growing steadily. To relieve the cramped quarters, teachers often found it necessary to hold classes in store buildings and public meeting halls.
In 1907, Independent School District 27 was formed for more efficient administration of school business.
It was decided to build a new high school and move the grade school into the Jefferson School building. A site was chosen on Lincoln Street for the high school and construction was begun in 1908. In 1912, an addition facing Washington Street was erected, as the massive new high school building was already overcrowded.
Plans were already underway also to add an addition onto the Jefferson School, but an examination of the building found that the building would have to be condemned in a short time due to faulty structure. It was then decided to build a whole new school adjacent to the Jefferson. This new building was called the Washington Elementary School. It was completed in 1909.
By 1916 schools had also been built in most of the mining locations around Hibbing. In what is now Hibbing’s central area, the Brooklyn and Alice schools were the first built.
These building projects now seem to be preliminary, leading to the construction beginning in 1920 of the nearly four million dollar Hibbing High School and the Cobb-Cook Elementary School. The high school building originally contained elementary classrooms, which allowed for the closing of some location schools. It also contained the two-year Junior College, primarily in the west wing. Thus, there were many students who attended classes in the high school building for 15 years – kindergarten through two years of college.
In 1935, the Park School was built. Known to many as the “Glass School” because of its glass-brick structure, this school received national acclaim for its unique style.
Another massive building program was undertaken shortly after World War II. A combination of the population explosion, and the dismantling of the North Hibbing schools to make way for mining, made it necessary for the citizens of Hibbing to build more and better schools.
In 1955, the Oliver Mining Company donated several acres of land in the Greenhaven addition. Construction soon began on the first of the ultramodern single-story schools to be built in Hibbing. Shortly after the Greenhaven School was completed, construction of the Washington Elementary School began on land given to the school district by St. Louis County. The Washington opened its doors in 1956.
Increased enrollment in the high school building, especially at the junior high level, made it necessary to again expand. A study of the high school building showed that an addition to the academic areas would not be feasible, so plans were made to construct a new junior high building. The Lincoln Junior High School was completed in 1957 and “transported” students were enrolled there. Students within walking distance of the high school building took their junior high classes in that building.
In 1959, the Jefferson Elementary School was built in the Graysher addition. Built in a style similar to the Greenhaven and Washington schools, it featured modern classrooms in a spacious setting.
The pioneering spirit displayed in 1893 shows through the years as the people of Hibbing and Independent School District 701 staff continue to take pride in the school buildings and the students who attend here.
---
Looking Back
The following items are taken from the Hibbing Daily Tribune or the Mesabi Ore, which are on microfilm at the Hibbing Public Library and/or Iron Range Resource Center at the Minnesota Discovery Center in Chisholm.
1919
July 26, 1919
A local nurse who worked day and night during the influenza epidemic lost a wrist watch valued not so much for its intrinsic value as it is for its sentiments. It belongs to her soldier brother who served all during the World War. It was lost at the comfort station. Will the party or parties who found it return it to the Hibbing Tribune and receive a reward of $5.00?
1944
June 6, 1944
Rose Marinelli Zygmanski will present her students in a piano recital which will be held this evening at 7:45 in the North Hibbing Library auditorium. The public is cordially invited to attend. Summer school instruction in piano also begins today and all those interested may contact Mrs. Zygmanski.
1957
Dec. 6, 1957
Fred D. Bjork, son of Mr. and Mrs. Anfred A. Bjork of Pengilly, ranked ninth academically in his sophomore class at Hamline University, St. Paul.
1958
November 8, 1958
Kaye Broberg,16, of Hibbing, won the “Make it with Wool” 4H contest held in Duluth. She placed 1st among 47 contestants and is now eligible for the state contest on November 21. An accomplished seamstress, she will model her outfit in a Dayton’s Skyroom fashion show later this year.
