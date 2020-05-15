Two men were arrested in connection to a gunshot fired incident in Hibbing on Thursday, officials said.
Hibbing Police Chief Steve Estey wrote in a news release Friday morning that officers had been dispatched to the 2500 block of 4th Avenue East in Hibbing for “the report of the sound of a single gunshot.” Dispatch told officers en route to the scene that “a silver passenger car left the area at a high rate of speed.”
Eye-witnesses on scene told officers that a fight had occurred in the area located several blocks from the Memorial Building.
No injuries were reported.
The Minnesota State Patrol located a suspect driving the vehicle a short time later on Highway 37. Patrol officers made a traffic stop, arrested the males and transported them to the Virginia Jail where they are awaiting formal charges from the St. Louis County Attorney’s Office.
The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office and Eveleth Police Department assisted in the incident.
This is a developing story.
