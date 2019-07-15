CHISHOLM — Discussions on a facility to serve youth struggling with mental health issues on the Iron Range have come to a standstill — at least for now.
The city of Buhl and the Grand Rapids-based firm were in discussions of building a 26-bed facility at the site of the former Martin-Hughes High School.
But last week, Ryan Pervenanze, Buhl city clerk, confirmed that after a long courtship North Homes Children and Family Services recently decided not to move ahead with the proposed project on the Iron Range.
Jim Christmas, CEO of North Homes, pointed to a workforce shortage as a major factor behind the decision not to move ahead at this time. Should things change, the company may reconsider.
“We haven’t closed the door,” Christmas said.
St. Louis County Commissioner Mike Jugovich appeared disappointed by the news since the area has long been in need of more resources for a growing number of people struggling with mental illness. As it stands, the closest place for youth to be treated is either Grand Rapids, Duluth or Minneapolis.
“It’s too bad, because I felt we had a real shot of doing something there,” Jugovich said.
At a meeting in the fall of 2018, the Education Innovative Partners, a collaboration of school districts and community colleges on the Iron Range, brought up the growing need for a mental health facility for youth.
“You cannot get the support you need up here,” said Chisholm School Superintendent Dr. Janey Blanchard.
Legislation introduced earlier this year by Sen. David Tomassoni, DFL of Chisholm, called for $5.5 million in Fiscal Year 2020 to build a “stabilization and evaluation unit for children 10 to 18 years old experiencing mental health or child welfare trauma” at the former Martin-Hughes High School.
The proposed facility would house males and females and space for a family center for crisis counseling, mediation and unification services, supervised visitation, outpatient therapy and diagnostic assessments, the bill read. The family center would have included four classrooms operated by the Mountain Iron-Buhl Independent School District. The proposed project also called to bring new jobs to Buhl.
In 2016, Buhl lost one of its largest employers when the KidsPeace-owned Mesabi Academy, a 123-bed juvenile correctional facility operating at the school closed.
The American Public Media published two stories in May 2016 about institutional neglect, safety violations, improper staff training, and lack of government oversight at the facility, according to AMA, the nation’s largest station-based public radio organization based in St. Paul. There were reports of a “fight club” and mishandled claims of physical and mental abuse.
The reports influenced Hennepin and Ramsey counties to remove more than 40 male juveniles from Mesabi Academy and Minnesota Department of Corrections to stop admissions. A KidsPeace closed the facility in June 2016.
Some other parties have been showing an interest in moving into the Buhl building.
“We’re exploring other options and have four or five groups that are taking a look on their end to see if it’s feasible, and the city is actively marketing it,” Pervenanze said.
In the meantime, the city has submitted a request to the state for $7.1 million in the 2020 state bonding bill to refurbish the school building.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.