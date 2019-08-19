Youth in Action teens participate in service and outreach

About 20 high school students from St. Louis County’s Youth in Action program recently participated in three days of service and outreach in the Twin Cities.
The team — including students in grades 9-12 from Hibbing, Virginia, Cherry, Babbitt Proctor and Duluth — worked together on a variety of service projects, such as preparing meals for families at the Ronald McDonald House, picking up trash in a public park and helping with a landscape project at the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum, according to a press release from the St. Louis County Extension Office on Monday.
“The annual retreat teaches students leadership and teamwork skills; while giving them a variety of community and cultural exposures,” according to the press release. “Youth bring these new ideas and sense of involvement to their own communities and schools on the Iron Range and in Duluth.”
For the fifth consecutive year, students took part in the days of service. They started their trip with a stop at a grocery store to buy meal supplies before heading to the Ronald McDonald House in Minneapolis, where they prepared food for more than 900 people. They served chicken enchiladas, quesadillas, Spanish rice, seasoned black beans and other food to the families of children who are hospitalized for treatment of life-threatening illnesses.
On the second day, students worked with the Minneapolis Parks and Recreation Board at Sumner Fields Park, where they picked up trash along the infiltration basin and removed turf, planting, weeding and mulching. They also created flower bouquets for the residents at the Minneapolis Public Housing Authority.
The third day of service was hosted at the University of Minnesota Landscape Arboretum, where students weeded and landscaped areas of the 1,200 acres, including a Japanese garden and shade tree. They helped clear below a rose garden and plant and water around the property.
Youth in Action involves about 400 students participating from 16 high schools in St. Louis County. To learn more about the program, visit via.mn.org.
