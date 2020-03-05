AURORA — Kids, pack your sleeping bag, pillow and toothbrush. You are sleeping outside!
Youth in Action (YIA) is holding its annual cardboard box city this Friday at Mesabi East for students to experience poverty and homelessness.
The annual cardboard box city is an event held by YIA, a program through the Saint Louis County Extension Office, where 9-12 graders come together to raise awareness, increase their understanding and advocate around the topics of poverty and homelssness.
“This is our fifth year for the cardboard box city,” said Angela Zavodnik, YIA Youth Program Coordinator, Wednesday, “and Mesabi East is hosting students from across the area.”
This year’s event is scheduled for Friday night into early Saturday, at the Mesabi East High School.
“At the cardboard box city we encourage the students to try their best to sleep outside,” explained Zavodnik. “We want them to feel what it is like to be cold and uncomfortable so they can have a better understanding of poverty and homelessness.”
Most kids have a general understanding of homelessness but don’t realize they have peers in their community who couch surf, live in cars or campers. This event will give them the opportunity to ask questions and learn about resources.
“We will be teaching kids on the Iron Range to have first-hand experience with being and living the homeless life,” said Mesabi East teacher Stacey Jasperson, who will be chaperoning the event. “I’m interested to see and learn about how our students react to homelessness.”
Throughout the night, students will participate in a variety of events from creating their shelter, tying fleece blankets, hearing a presentation and watching movies.
Each event held by YIA has elements of advocacy, education and service. Through the cardboard box city, YIA students have been advocating throughout the community through fundraising, will learn about poverty and homelessness through a presenter and will make tie fleece blankets as their service project.
YIA students have been finding sponsors to donate toward the cardboard box city. The annual fundraising goal is $1,500. Whatever funds are raised, will be split between area organizations and future YIA events. Over the past five years, about $10,000 has been raised by the cardboard box city.
“We let the kids decide where the funds go,” explained Zavodnik. “This year they have chosen Bill’s House and the Youth Foyer.”
Participants will also be displaying their posters with facts on homelessness and poverty. They will be posted both on their shelters and in the common areas of Mesabi East.
Throughout the event, students will learn about poverty and homelessness. Each year a speaker comes to educate students and this year’s presenter is Tionna Nelson.
“She has some personal experience and wants to give back by talking to students about this,” said Zavodnik.
Taryn Burnett, also a YIA Youth Program Coordinator, explained that in years past they have had speakers from Lutheran Social Services and Bill’s House present to students.
“It is nice for students to hear facts from people who have worked with this population every day,” said Burnett.
Throughout the night, students will make tie fleece blankets for a service project connected to the cardboard box city. The blankets will be donated to Bill’s House and the Youth Foyer.
YIA is in 19 schools throughout Saint Louis County and is open to students in grades nine through 12. Along with this cardboard box city, the group takes an annual service learning trip, conduct food and clothing drives, visit nursing homes, blood drives and anything else they can think of to help the community.
Burnett spoke about the generosity and kindness they see from students. “A lot of times,” she said, “ those most in need are the most generous and the best advocates.”
As in years past, local businesses are supporting this event including Pep’s Bakery who is donating all the baked goods. If you or your business is interested in supporting this event, contact YIA by emailing YIA@stlouiscountymn.gov.
For more information on YIA, visit their website at www.yiamn.org, Facebook Page or Instagram Account.
