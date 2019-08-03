CHISHOLM — More than 55 kids participated in the Longyear Lake youth fishing contest, held Thursday at Longyear Lake in Chisholm.
The event was held in connection with the Chisholm Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual Doc “Moonlight” Graham Days Festival, which started Wednesday and runs through Sunday.
For more than a decade, the Chisholm Police Department has organized the youth fishing contest. Other sponsors include the Chisholm Parks and Recreation Department, Chisholm Sportsman’s Club, Chisholm Area Chamber of Commerce and Chisholm Assembly of God Church. A dozen or so volunteers, along with donations from area businesses help make the event possible.
“It’s just a nice community event,” said Chisholm Police Chief Vern Manner, who recalled a regular volunteer who has since passed, “He’d say, “for one day a year, I get to be everyone’s Grandpa.”’
Prizes were awarded in three divisions: Walleye, Northern and All Other. Each time a fish was caught, the name of a participant was placed into a drawing for a chance at a prize. First place in each division received a hoverboard; second place, a rod and reel and third place, a tackle box with tackle. Several door prizes were also given away.
Here is a list of the winners, from first through third place in each category: Walleye: Joel McCormick, Brighton Techar and Ivy Busch; Northern: James McCormick, Justin Olson and Lawrence O’Berg; and All other: Noah Sundquist, Madison Olson and Maggie O’Berg.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.