Youngster takes 500-pound bear with bow

GRAND RAPIDS — They could hear the bear walking through the forest, breaking twigs on his way to the bait site.
Aidan Lofstrom, 12, of Hermantown, was excited and waiting as he anticipated the big bruin’s appearance in his firing lane. He was accompanied by his father, Wes Lofstrom of Grand Rapids, an experienced hunter who has bagged about 15 bears in his hunting career.
As the bear came into sight at about 6:30 p.m., both father and son knew it was a big bear, but they weren’t sure just how big it was. With bow and arrow in hand, young Aidan was ready to not only harvest his first bear, but also harvest one that dwarfed in size anything his father had ever shot.
Before the hunt, the two were joking when Aidan told his dad that if the bear he was going to get weighed more than 300 pounds, he would have to mount it. Wes agreed thinking the chances of that happening were slight.
•••
It was Friday, Sept. 6, and the father and son duo were traveling to their hunting site located somewhere on County Road 49 in the Wabana area north of Grand Rapids. Aidan had been bear baiting with his dad since he was two years old, and he has been shooting bows since he was six years old so he was confident in his abilities to bring down a bear.
“To hit a spot every time, you have to do every step exactly the same or otherwise you will miss,” Aidan said. He harvested a four-point buck with his bow last year at age 11, and he said getting his first deer was exciting. In fact, he harvested another deer last weekend with his bow.
At just age 12, Aidan said there is no fear in shooting at a bear with his bow.
“My dad always shot bow and he shot a bunch of bears when I was younger so I thought I would try it too,” said Aidan. “When hunting bear you have to be really quiet because they can hear really good. When I saw the bear, I thought it was really exciting that I finally get to shoot one.”
Wes has plenty of experience hunting bears as he has harvested 15 of them.
“I have told Aidan time and time again that the most important thing when you shoot an animal is to pick a tiny spot on it,” said Wes.
•••
Once the two got settled in their stand, they heard nothing until twigs started cracking after 35 minutes. The two had burned bacon grease when they got to the hunting site to help lure the bear in.
“You could hear crack, crack all the way across the forest,” Aidan explained. “We saw a stick move about 10 minutes later and I tapped (Wes) and told him it was here. I pulled back and I shot it from about 15 yards. The arrow hit a little too far in back of the bear and he ran.”
Wes said, “After shooting a lot of bears myself, I knew he was a big bear, very big. Usually bears are quiet animals when they come into the bait but this one we heard quite far off busting twigs and branches around as it circled downwind around the bait. He finally came in.”
The two waited a couple hours before pushing the bear because Wes said he knew the shot was not perfect. He said they tracked the bear and found him about 75 to 80 yards from the hunting site. Wes had placed markers on the trees at the hunting site so he knew the bear was four-and-a-half feet tall which is big.
“When I walked up to the bear I couldn’t believe it,” Wes said. “I have seen big bears but when we tried to roll this one over, it was the biggest bear I have seen. It is way bigger than any bear that I have shot.”
Aidan said he knew it was a big bear but he didn’t realize that it would weigh about 500 pounds.
“I had no clue how big it was, but when I saw it I was really pumped. It was just enormous,” said Aidan.
Aidan said he has shown a couple of school friends photos of his big bear and they are all amazed. He also showed off a necklace made of a bear claw.
“My friends were pretty amazed and excited,” he said.
