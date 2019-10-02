HIBBING — Get ready for a night out on the town that will leave you in stitches and tears, without a trip to the emergency room.
Fred Rubino, a popular stand-up comedian who hails from Brooklyn, N.Y., will be returning to downtown Hibbing at the Moose Event Center, located at 421 East Howard Street. The show starts at 7:30 p.m. and tickets are $40 each.
You could say he’s back by popular demand, but the truth of the matter is that his return visit has been in the works since before he even left town last year.
Organized by Hibbing resident, Rick Cannata—who identifies himself as a racecar driver, not the mayor—and friends, together with Mike Egan who owns Mike’s Pub and the Moose Event Center, Rubino will be bringing his stand-up shtick back to the Iron Range.
“He loved the area,” Cannata recalled of Rubino’s visit to the Iron Range in 2018. “Last year we took him around and had him visit the open pit mine. He got a kick out of how laid back it is here. He loved all the lakes and trees.”
Rubino concurred, “From the great pizza on main street to the tour of the mines, I saw the heart and soul of Hibbing and the pride of the residents.”
Rubino is a common entertainer at comedy clubs, resorts and casinos all along the East Coast from New York to Florida, he’s also an internet sensation—broadcasting Facebook Live videos on his page, Get The Food Outta Here or, G.T.F.O. for short. The videos feature Rubino in his home kitchen preparing simple meals. “He plugs up the internet,” Cannata complimented. “He has a big following on Facebook and the meals he prepares are really tasty.”
It’s not surprising that an American-Italian from Brooklyn can cook. With every video, he serves up just the right amount of attitude with each meal.
“His standup is a lot different than his videos,” Cannata said. “I’d compare him to [comedians] Bill Burr or John Caparulo.” He added: “There was not a dry eye in the place last year. Everyone was laughing hysterically and Freddy kept delivering one joke after another. I’ve never seen such a good show.”
Rubino appreciated the crowd. “The people came out to laugh and enjoy life. They showed an honest willingness to let their guard down and celebrate a great night of comedy and share in the laughter.”
Opening acts Jim Eliason and Jerry Iozzo both of Hibbing and Chris “Soup” Garvin from the Twin Cities will warm up the crowd with three opening sets. These three opened last year and were very well received by the crowd.
Naturally, some of the wisecracks that Rubino made last year were directed towards the unique accents that Northern Minnesotans share, but according to Cannata, he also took shots at the air service at the Range Regional Airport. Laughing, Cannata recalled that Rubino said the commuter plane he arrived on was so small, he had to share a tray of food with the person sitting next to him.
Online, he’s taking jabs at our mode of transportation, “Get on your moose and get the [expletive] down there,” he said in a recent Facebook video. He continued, “How do you even lock up a moose?”
Organizers are hoping this show will be a sell-out. “We were upstairs at Mike’s pub last year, and it was sold out,” Cannata said. “Ticket sales are strong and we’re hoping to sell out again this year.”
Tickets can be purchased in advance at Mike’s Pub or by calling (218) 440-1213 and charging them over the phone.
Rubino is looking forward to returning to the Iron Range. “Hibbing is no longer a comedy destination to me, it’s now my yearly visit to my family up north.”
