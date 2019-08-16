30 years of service

Hibbing City Letter Carrier Wendy Kalisch is pictured here with her certificate for 30 years of service and her Million Mile Club Plaque. The Million Mile Plaque is given to letter carriers for attaining 1,000,000 miles or 30 years of safe driving without a preventable accident. Wendy has spent all of her 30 years as a City Letter Carrier at the Hibbing Post Office. Congratulations Wendy!

 Submitted photo

