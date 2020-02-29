HIBBING — Amelia Novak recently celebrated her 100th birthday with family and friends.
Novak was born on Feb. 25, 1920, to Jim and Palmerina Grillo. She grew up one of 11 children in a big Italian family in Hibbing. In 1938, Novak married the love of her life, Nick Novak. Together they raised their four children here in the home that she currently resides, which is across the street from her childhood home. She now has seven grandchildren.
On a recent afternoon, Novak sat in the living room of her cozy home with her daughter, Shirley Klaysmat, and her nephew, Bill Grillo, while she smiled from ear-to-ear reflecting upon the last century. Grillo prompted Novak of childhood memories and stories. Throughout the visit, Novak would chuckle and hold her hand over her mouth as if she were a school girl, a bit embarrassed by such memories. On a few occasions, she covered her entire face in a sign of disbelief of her recollections. Novak's kind, sincere, loving, and merely sweet demeanor shined throughout the visit.
What are some of Novak’s memories?
The Grillo family had long-standing traditions, those that Novak recalls. Novak has memories as far back from when she was three years old.
Cramming all 11 children in her small childhood home along with aunts, uncles, and cousins at Christmas time was a memory that the three of them remembered so well. An Italian tradition was to make Baccala, a dry salted codfish, to add to their feast. Grillo commented on how the back door of the home would stay open to get some airflow in the packed home and how frost would build on the door.
The look on their faces was as if they placed themselves back in time and could feel the energy, excitement and pure love of family. The family always knew that Novak would make her potato salad for the Fourth of July and her three beans hot dish during deer hunting season. Novak exclaimed that her potato salad is much better than you get in the grocery store.
When Novak was a child, she loved to yodel. Her father believed that Italians had good voices. When asked what type of music she likes now, she said, "I like HillBilly music." Music changed over time; her husband would tell her that the musicians should have been locked up looking the way they do; she laughed and laughed.
She considered that winning the state horseshoes championship in 1993 was a proud moment. Rolling a bowling ball through the kitchen wall, not so much.
Throughout Novak's life, she participated in curling, bowling, baseball, bocce ball and horseshoes. She beamed with pride when recalling the day that she won the state horseshoe championship. A golden yellow silk jacket printed with words correlated to a champion, along with a large trophy, is part of her memorabilia that she cherishes.
She is an extreme sports fan. She watches the Minnesota Twins, Vikings, Wild, and Timberwolves. When asked if she has ever attended a game, she paused and then said, "Hmmm, no, I have not, but that would have been nice."
As the conversation about sports and activities continued, she started a story by laughing; although she was a bit hesitant to make her embarrassing memory known, she did tell of the time she was practicing her bowling technique in the house.
When practicing her form and her throw, she would roll the ball down the width of the living room, through the dining room, and into the kitchen. The ball would come to a stop upon hitting a cushion she placed by the wall. But one day Novak was a bit overzealous; she rolled the ball beyond the cushion and caused it to make a crater-like hole in the wall.
When her husband returned home, he looked at the wall and asked, "Amelia, what were you trying to prove?" In retelling the story, Novak giggles and began to blush and said, "I will never forget that day. I can still remember the look on Nick's face." Her practice sessions came to an end. The blemish in the wall remains today.
A century of living brings over two and a half decades of living life as a widow.
When asked who influenced her life the most, she didn't hesitate for even a second and answered "my husband." Her head lowered, her hands clasped together, and her facial expression turned from happy to one that was deep in thought as she was silent for several seconds. With a mixture of pride and melancholy, she said, "He was a good man, he worked hard, he would be the person that had the most influence on my life." She was silent for several seconds and then continued to talk about the love of her life, her children, grandchildren, family and friends.
During the visit, Novak repeatedly said that she had lived a good life. However, she deeply expressed that losing her husband has taken something from her that she will never get back. "It just takes something out of you," she said.
What does life look like at 100 yrs old?
The Discovery Channel and the sports channel are what she enjoys most. She likes to learn about other cultures.
Novak’s grandson visits her often to help her with things around the house. She said that he likes to make sure her home is safe and comfortable. She said that she talks to herself often and answers. "When watching baseball, I ask out loud why he swung at that?" She added, "I never swear, though," and she laughed.
Novak ventures out of the house several times a week, sporting her heels and lipstick applied. There isn't a day that she doesn't apply lipstick. She and her daughter go roam about town. Her daughter said that she sure does like to go to McDonald's.
Klaysmat said that there are times she can't keep up with her mother's desire to be on the go. Novak does have friends that pick her up to take her places, too. Novak never learned to drive. She said that the only regret that she has is not learning and obtaining her license. Other than that, she is pleased with the life that she has lived thus far.
How does one live to be 100?
"Fit as a fiddle" and "sharp as a tack" don't come close to describing Novak. Living independently in her home, she continues to thrive. She contributes her longevity and good health to staying active. She has never smoked tobacco or drank alcohol, and she stayed clear from drugs. "I don't drink pop either, and I drink decaf coffee," she said. Novak likes her Honey Bunches of Oats and Cornflakes in the morning and homemade pudding for a snack. Other than worrying about her blood pressure once in a while and having a harder time hearing, she has no ailments.
Novak's advice to the young children of today: "Don't mess with drugs. Stay far away from them because they are bad. They are really bad."
How will one live life after turning 100?
"I will keep living the way that I am, nothing will change," Novak said. “I have lived a good life.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.