VIRGINIA — “I sell homemade beef jerky and fruit leather,” said one of the new vendors at Thursday’s Virginia Market Square.
The conversation was interrupted as a little boy, 2-year-old Kevin Sullivan, poked the vendor while offering a token.
“Do you want a raspberry one?” The boy shyly nodded.
Bobby Triestman,12, is going to be in seventh grade at Virginia this fall. While his classmates spend their summer riding bikes and exploring the neighborhood, Triestman reserves Thursday afternoons for a unique activity.
He has one of the 12 stands at Virginia Market Square, the farmer’s market which gathers near the Virginia Fire Hall on Thursdays from 2:30 to 6 p.m.
“They are very, very yummy,” said Sullivan, when he handed his second token over for another fruit leather roll.
Each child who attends the farmer’s market is given two tokens, each worth $1 toward fruit or vegetables. This is the Power of Produce program funded by the Virginia Community Foundation and Essentia Health.
“The little kids seem to like the fruit leather, a lot,” said Triestman. “It is chewy.”
Little Sullivan was with family members TJ Olson, 7, and Grandma Charlotte Hill.
“This program is awesome,” said Hill of Power of Produce. “This stand is the first place the boys come to each week. I like them eating the fruit leather because it is a healthy snack option. The boys love buying something from a big kid, too.”
Triestman makes the fruit leather, which is a fruit strip rolled-up, with fruit he handpicks in his Grandma’s yard, in the wild or purchases from Kunnari’s.
“I blend it into a paste then put it in the dehydrator for 10 hours at 135 degrees,” he said telling his trade secrets. “When it is done, I cut and roll it into strips.”
Triestman offers five flavors of fruit leather: raspberry, strawberry, juneberry, blueberry and mixed berry. His favorite is juneberry.
Likewise, Triestman locally sources the meat in his jerky. “I buy the beef at F&D Meats. I cut the meat into pieces and marinade it for 12 hours.”
The base of his marinades were soy sauce until some customers requested a non-soy product. Now, some of his bases are hand-squeezed lime.
“Then, I dehydrate the meat for three to four hours at 155 degrees.”
Triestman currently offers four flavors of jerky but is working on creating a maple habanero seasoning. The jerky flavors are: chili lime, barbeque, korean barbeque and teriyaki. Triestman says his favorite flavors are chili lime and teriyaki.
“This is great,” said Priscilla Triestman of her son’s stand. “It was his idea. He makes all the products, does his dishes and cleans up after himself.”
This past Thursday was Triestman’s fifth week at Virginia Market Square and he plans to attend weekly through the end of the summer. Although the farmer’s market is open through October, Triestman will be busy when school starts.
Normally, Triestman is helped by his younger siblings but this past Thursday they had a lemonade stand of their own. “They get jealous of me having this stand,” said the older brother.
But, as every eldest sibling knows, Triestman understands the importance of sharing and he often does with leftover jerky and fruit leather with friends and family.
Looking toward his future, Triestman is saving his profits in his savings account. “Maybe I’ll buy a car when I get old.”
“What about saving for college?” he was asked.
“Yeah, I’ll do that, too. I want to go to UMD.”
Although he is new to farmer’s markets, Triestman is getting noticed.
“He is doing really well,” said Virginia Market Square Coordinator Marlise Riffel. “The kids love his fruit leather.”
Like all of the other stands and food trucks at Virginia Market Square, the food inspector has approved the stand.
“He is outgoing, friendly and always volunteering to help others,” said Riffel of Triestman. “He is pleasant, kind and a joy to have around.”
Also new to Virginia Market Square is the food truck by Northern Divide Bar and Eatery. In total, there are currently 12 vendors participating.
Weekly Entertainment
Most weeks there is entertainment arranged for the farmer’s market and community members fill the sidewalk with lawn chairs. The following is a list of the scheduled August entertainment:
Aug. 8: Rosie and Jack at 4 p.m.
Aug. 15: Downtown Dancers at 3 p.m.
Aug. 22: Tom Kesanen at 4 p.m.
Aug. 29: The Divas at 4 p.m.
National Farmer’s Market Week
National Farmer’s Market Week started on Sunday.
According to a Friday press release from Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz’s office it runs from Aug. 4-10 and “is a yearly celebration sponsored by the United States Department of Agriculture that highlights the important role farmers markets play in the nation’s food system and gives local markets the opportunity to showcase the meaningful impacts they make in their communities.”
The Minnesota Department of Agriculture has created a directory to highlight state-wide farmers markets called the Minnesota Grown Directory.
“Fresh, locally grown food from farmers markets in 190 cities and towns throughout Minnesota is a key element of those communities’ health,” Agriculture Commissioner Thom Petersen said. “We’re happy to connect people with those markets through the Minnesota Grown Directory, which helps customers quickly find the one closest to them.”
The MDA’s Minnesota Grown Directory, available in print or online at www.minnesotagrown.com/search-directory/. Order your free printed Directory online at www.minnesotagrown.com/order-minnesota-grown-directory/ or call 1-800-657-3878.
