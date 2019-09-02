A 23-year-old suburban Twin Cities woman died Tuesday, a day after she suffered injuries from a crash involving an ATV and motorcycle in Gilbert.

Natasha Diaz-Cruz, of Burnsville, Minn., was the passenger of the ATV involved in the crash at about 5:35 p.m. Monday in the 5000 block of Enterprise Trail in Gilbert, according to a press release from Gilbert Police Chief Ty Techar posted on his department’s Facebook page. She was airlifted to Essentia Health in Duluth via North Memorial Air Care with life-threatening injuries.

Carlos Andres Ferrer Arevalo, 35, of Burnsville, drove the ATV. He was not injured in the crash.

The driver of the off-highway motorcycle, Erwin Javier Cruz Viera, 37, of Hancock, Minn., was transported to Essentia Health in Virginia via the Virginia Ambulance Service with non-life threatening injuries.

Gilbert Police and the Minnesota State Patrol are investigating the case.

