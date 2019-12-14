Wrapping up the season

Cub Scouts from Pack 9 spent an evening volunteering for the Salvation Army’s Adopt-Family Program. Scouts helped sort and wrap gifts for area families. Shown are back row: Paul Tokarczyk, Evan Heise, Landon Tokarczyk, Colton Lund, Henry Fredeen, Michael Krause, John Lund, Bill Storey. Front row Crosby Fredeen, Cooper Grove, Myah Mancini, Brielle Storey and Vincent Mancini.

 Katie Fredeen

