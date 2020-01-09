As the Itasca County Board moves forward toward narrowing down proposals for construction or renovation of the jail facility along with options to finance such a project, commissioners are looking to the public for input.
During regular special meetings of the board’s Jail Committee, comprised of all five county commissioners, considerable discussion has focused on transparency.
The state has provided a time frame for local officials to determine needs and develop a plan to address deficiencies identified with the current jail facility whether that is to construct a new facility or make appropriate repairs and renovations to the current one. The state set the sunset date for the Itasca County Jail as Sept. 1, 2021. The county has also received a suggested time-line for determining a plan of action.
At the most recent Jail Committee meeting held Jan. 2, the time-line was referenced as showing the end of February as a deadline to have a decision on the plan. With so much riding on that important decision, commissioners discussed ways to get the public involved in the next coming weeks when specific options can be presented and comments or concerns collected on those options.
Commissioner Terry Snyder suggested that one to three concepts be selected by the end of January to be presented at public open house events with cities and townships. Itasca County Jail Coordinator and Assistant Jail Coordinator Shawn Racine would be available during these events, along with commissioners, to answer questions and hear ideas.
Commissioner Burl Ives also suggested that the county use an online survey tool to collect comments. Commissioner Snyder also said he would like to see information sent out via email or postal service to residents before any decisions are made. Sheriff Vic Williams suggested utilizing the county’s website to post information regarding the planning studies, the county’s need and current trends throughout the state.
Commissioner Leo Trunt moved to schedule open house events on Thursday, Feb. 6 and Thursday, Feb. 20, from 5-7 p.m. in the courthouse boardroom prior to when the special Jail Committee meets at 7 p.m. The motion was approved.
“Even if the board comes to a point of a preferred option, I think the public can still weigh in on all options,” commented Commissioner Trunt.
The Jan. 2 meeting of the Jail Committee also included information from Itasca County Auditor/Treasurer Jeff Walker on payment options and the financial process.
“First, and foremost, the payment process will have a lot to do with what type of facility you decide to build,” began Walker.
Should the county take the main recommendation of a Jail Task Force report to construct a completely new justice center which would incorporate the jail, the county attorney’s office, probation office, sheriff’s office and the courts, funding would have to come from Capital Improvement Bonds. According to Walker, this would require amendments to the county’s Capital Improvement Plan which would also require public hearings.
“Those bonds are general purpose and generally yield the best interest rate,” said Walker as he explained that the process of issuing Capital Improvement Bonds can be subject to a reverse referendum.
A petition with signatures of 5% of registered voters from the county’s last general election (about 1,500) would ratify a reverse referendum which would “shoot down,” this funding option and the county could not bring it back for another 365 days, said Walker who estimates the debt limit on this option would be $5.5 million a year.
Another financial option would be to use General Obligation Jail Bonds which would be available to be used if the county decides to build a correctional facility only which would be specific to a jail and the sheriff’s office.
“The annual debt service on that is $5.5 million and is confined to only a correctional facility but there is no need to amend your Capital Improvement Plan,” he explained.
A third finance option for a Law Enforcement Center Lease Revenue Bond would involve the Itasca County Housing and Redevelopment Authority.
“The options are not that many but all involve the issuing of bonds,” said Walker.
As for paying for those bonds, Walker presented two options - a levy for the payments or a sales tax option. Should the county proceed with the sales tax option, a resolution would need to be presented to the State Legislature for approval by Jan. 31. Walker said he plans to provide the county board with such a resolution to consider at its next regular meeting on Jan. 14.
Walker described the sales tax option as a “fairly simply process.” He said a 2017 report of Minnesota Sales and Use Tax by individual counties shows that Itasca County saw about $400 million in taxable sales that year. According to Walker, an additional .5% sales tax would yield about $2 million a year.
“That would be sufficient to pay for about a $40-45 million project with a 30-year bond issue,” said Walker.
Commissioner Ives was quick to point out that the county can request permission from the state for up to 1% and if approved cannot go up but could decide to go down from there.
“If the project comes in at $60 million and you have .5%, then you’d have to go to taxpayers,” said Commissioner Ives
The sales tax would need to receive final approval by voters during this year’s general election.
During further discussion on Capital Improvement Bonds, Walker mentioned there could be a way to split the project in two parts - one for the jail renovation which would use the Jail Bonds and not require the hearing process and another for improvements to the courts and justice spaces. He intends to research whether this is possible.
Wrapping up the special meeting during public comments, commissioners heard ideas such as establishing a community planning committee of peers and stakeholders, improving access to information such as the needs assessment and planning study, and the importance of using social media during this process.
The next meeting of the Jail Committee is Thursday, Jan. 16 at 7 p.m. at the Itasca County Courthouse Boardroom. This meeting is open to the public.
