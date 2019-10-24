Win a ride on Hibbing Taconite’s 'pink truck'

IRON RANGE — Have you ever wanted to ride in a mining production truck? Now is your chance! Hibbing Taconite has generously donated the "pink truck" to Hibbing's Hull Rust Mine View site. This 240-ton truck, with its bright pink box, was unveiled in July of 2014. It was created to raise awareness about breast cancer and dedicated to the area's cancer patients. And now, it will find its forever home at the Mine View, along with a 170-ton production truck, other mining equipment and spectacular views.
Between Oct. 28-30, a Hibbing Taconite operator will drive the truck out of the pit and onto the site of the former Mine View in Old North Hibbing. Once on city property, one lucky passenger will be able to climb aboard and ride along as the truck makes its way to the new site. Fittingly, the Hibbing Tourist Center Seniors, who staff the Mine View daily from May to September, will select the lucky winner.
To be entered into the drawing, visit the Tourist Center at 1202 Howard St. between the hours of 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 25. You may also visit Hull Rust Mine View from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26, or Sunday, Oct. 27, to register to win.
"We are thrilled to be in our new location and so appreciative of the volunteers who make Mine View accessible to thousands of visitors from around the world," said Melissa Versich, Tourist Center director. "We're also grateful to Hibbing Taconite for their very generous donation and all the support they've provided for the relocation."
The ride-along winner will be randomly selected and notified Sunday night. If they are unable to make the time set by Hibbing Taconite for the ride, an alternate name will be drawn. The exact day and time of the ride has not been determined.
"Bringing the 240-ton truck up to the new site is a great way to cap off the first season of Mine View at its new location," said Pete Hyduke, Hibbing's director of City Services. "Everyone involved with the new site has done an outstanding job and we're looking forward to another great season next year. This ride-along is the perfect end to a very successful first year."
Production truck drivers have likened the experience of being in the massive 240-ton vehicles to driving a house. The cab is more than one story off the ground.
The Mine View is a wonderful asset to the region and to the state, and gives us an opportunity to educate visitors about northern Minnesota. This ride-along is a great opportunity for someone to experience one part of mining first hand. Get to the Tourist Center or Mine View to register to win this once-in-a-lifetime ride.
Beth Pierce is the director of the Iron Range Tourism Bureau
