HIBBING — While the future of the city’s district steam system remains a hotly drawn out topic, residents who volunteer to convert away from electric or steam heating and instead opt for natural gas are one step closer to receiving assistance from the utility to finance the switch over.
On Tuesday evening, the Hibbing Public Utility commissioners put the final touches on a heat conversion loan program which they plan to share with the city following next week’s council meeting. The hope is that councilors will be on board with the approved program in the event property assessments are needed.
The idea for the program has long been tossed around during commission meetings and in recent months officials have slowly been committing those notions to paper. Earlier this year, commissioners thumbed through preliminary drafts of a proposed program and eventually approved an updated version that received a split vote of approval at the May 14 HPUC meeting. However more gray areas were identified, so commissioners used this week’s meeting to hash those out.
Commissioners voted to approve:
• Making the heating conversion loan program retroactively effective on Jan. 1;
• Making the loan qualification date effective for the date gas applications are submitted;
• Making the loans zero interest; and
• Making the program available for residential customers only.
At the meeting, HPUC Chair Dave Rian seemed open to extending the program beyond residential customers, yet stated, “We can discuss loan programs in those other areas in the future.”
Commissioner James Bayliss — who is also a city councilor — agreed with him but insisted the costs associated with steam bills could be burdensome for churches to maintain. He said that he hoped the commission would begin working on similar loan options for nonprofit organizations.
The voluntary conversion loan program carries caveats and conditions, which are outlined throughout several multi-page documents.
The whole point is to encourage residents to convert from steam to natural gas. The program is not being made available to customers wishing to convert away from gas to electric, and the maximum residential loan amount to convert is capped at $20,000. Other listed requirements include customers obtaining at least two quotes from licensed contractors for completing the conversion, disclosure of any other financing and utilizing gas service within one year of the completed installation.
In August 2018, the HPUC voted in favor of waiving the $800 gas service application fee for customers voluntarily converting away from steam to natural gas, retroactively effective beginning Jan. 1, 2018 and that remains in place. However there is currently no waiver for electric customers converting to gas.
This week, the commissioners also approved a joint HPUC and city council meeting for 7 p.m., or beginning after the regular council meeting on Monday, Aug. 19 at City Hall. They are scheduled to present the approved loan program to the city for comments.
Commissioners are also planning to host an informational meeting on steam in conjunction with the Hibbing Chamber of Commerce at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28, at the Memorial Building and Arena’s Little Theater.
