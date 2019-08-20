What's for sale?

Shoppers browse the wares at a garage sale/fundraiser held by Range Voices Indivisible, Saturday, Aug. 17. The sale will be open again from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23, at 208 E. Howard St.

 Hannah White

