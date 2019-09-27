Water Rescue on Big Rice Lake

Virginia Fire Department paramedics return to shore with a man rescued from Big Rice Lake and his flooded kayak Thursday afternoon. The victim was trapped in the lakes weeds after his boat sank but was dragged to a shallow area by a fellow hunter while fire department rescue teams manouvered through the weed covered water to finish the rescue. The boater wasn't injured in the incident.

 Mark Sauer

VIRGINIA — A water emergency Thursday near Virginia resulted in no injuries.

Around 4 p.m., 24-year-old Levi Ritacco of Virginia and 23-year-old Brennan Carlson of Soudan, were duck hunting in separate kayaks at Big Rice Lake in Sandy Township, north of Virginia.

Ritacco’s kayak took in water and sank, according to a press release from the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office.

He fired off a few rounds to get Carlson’s attention, who paddled over to his hunting partner. Ritacco was able to hang onto his kayak and was brought to shore.

Responding agencies included the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office, Virginia Fire Department, Minnesota State Patrol, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, Pike Sandy Fire and the St. Louis County Rescue Squad.

