Mr. B.J. Berg welcomed everyone to Washington Elementary’s Winter Wonderland Music Program on Wednesday afternoon. The program is just one of many holiday events happening in the Hibbing School district this week. Greenhaven Elementary hosted their Winter Program Thursday, December 19 with two performances—one at 9:30 a.m and another at noon. The Lincoln Choir Concert also performed Thursday, December 19, in the Lincoln Auditorium.

Kindergarten students Joey Stillinovich and Madelyn Metzer smile and wave for their fans and family as they file out of the Washington Gymnasium following their performance on Wednesday.

