Wally’s Auto Service, longtime Orr business, destroyed by fire

ORR — A downtown Orr business, Wally’s Auto Service, is a total loss after a nighttime fire.
At 1:45 a.m. Monday, the fire was reported to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office.
According to a press release from the sheriff’s department, when first responders arrived at the scene, the service center was fully engulfed in flames.
Owner Mark Mankus is the third generation to run the business.
“I’m still in shock,” he said over the phone Monday morning, “I just don’t know.”
Mankus said it has been a loss to his whole family. “I’ve been there my whole life. My son, Dylan, started working there about five years ago and he started the body shop.”
When asked if there were future plans for the business, Mankus said, “I haven’t thought about that. It is too early. It’s too fresh.”
Once a dealership, Wally’s Auto Service had most recently focused on auto repairs. According to the press release, the auto dealer and body shop were deemed a total loss. There were no injuries reported.
In a phone interview from the scene Monday, Orr Mayor Joel Aspleford said: “This is a tragedy. It was a three-generation business and it all burnt up in one night.”
Wally’s was the only auto business in the small community.
“I want to commend all the fire departments who responded,” Aspleford said. “They did a fabulous job of keeping Norman’s Motel from going up.”
Norman’s One Stop and Motel was only 15 feet from the fire.
“The firefighters kept the whole back of the building wet all night,” Aspleford reported.
“It was fully engulfed when we arrived on the scene,” said Orr Fire Chief Dallas Johnson. “When we rolled up, one side of the hotel was getting hot. Our initial attack was to save the hotel. “
Johnson said the owners of the hotel had already evacuated residents and the fire crew did a great job getting the fire under control and saving that building.
“They had very little damage,” said Johnson of the hotel. The window air conditioning units were melted and there was some charring, “But nothing substantial.”
The fire was cleared about six hours after first response. “There is minimal smoldering now,” said Johnson around 10:30 a.m. “It is all contained to the one building at this point.”
The cause of the fire is unknown and is being investigated by the sheriff's office and the Minnesota State Fire Marshal's Office.
Responding departments included: Orr Fire Department and fire departments form Cook, Crane Lake, Bois Forte, Buyck Fire and Orr Ambulance.
