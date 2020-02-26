Vying at Regional

Hibbing Bantam A hockey team won the District 12 Championship held in Hoyt Lakes. Hibbing defeated Eveleth 4-1 in the semifinals, and then went on to defeat Virginia 4-0 in the championship. The team will now be competing for their regional championship Feb. 28 through March 1, at the St. Luke’s Sport & Event Center in Proctor.

 photo submitted

