Vying at Regional

Hibbing Bantam A hockey team won the District 12 Championship held in Hoyt Lakes. Hibbing defeated Eveleth 4-1 in the semifinals, and then went on to defeat Virginia 4-0 in the championship. The team will now be competing for their regional championship Feb. 28 through March 1, at the St. Luke’s Sport & Event Center in Proctor.
