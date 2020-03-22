CHISHOLM — Families across the nation are finding ways to connect with their loved ones who are being cared for at nursing homes and assisted livings.
Many senior facilities have banned all visitors, limiting entry to only essential staff to protect its residents from the possible transmission of coronavirus. The precaution was put in place to keep residents safe, ahead of the first presumptive case of coronavirus announced this weekend in St. Louis County.
This week Rose St. Lawrence and her family, of Chisholm, are among the people finding creative ways to stay connected with a senior relative and nursing home resident.
Rather than the in-person visits she’s been accustomed to each morning, St. Lawrence is for now visiting with her mom, Gloria, at Heritage Manor Healthcare Center through a window, or online through FaceTime.
Earlier this week, St. Lawrence and her daughter, Angie Hanson, and Angie’s son, Dalton Hanson took turns talking on the phone to their mother and grandma and great-grandma, while exchanging loving smiles through the glass.
“We got to see her, she was happy to see us,” St. Lawrence said of Gloria, who is nearly 91 years old.
Gloria’s appearance also brought with it peace of mind.
“My mom looks great, they even do her hair and everything,” St. Lawrence said. “They’re taking very good care of them, I have to say.”
Rose and Angie said they appreciate the measures being taken to protect Gloria and the other residents.
“It’s difficult not being able to go there all the time,” Angie said. “But it’s absolutely for the best at this time to keep her safe and the residents safe.”
Although she did ask why her family was “standing in the cold,” Gloria appeared to understand when they explained that it was because there was a virus going around.
At this point, it’s uncertain when visits will resume, so until then St. Lawrence and her family will continue keeping in touch with Gloria by the means made available.
“They told us probably a month, but who knows,” she said.
