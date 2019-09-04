Visitation Day

Rillis Eklund, a public health nurse, was at the Greenhaven Elementary School on Tuesday, which was visitation day, providing information to parents about the Child and Teen Check-up programs available through St. Louis County.

 Carrie Manner

