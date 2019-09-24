VIRGINIA — On a busy Friday afternoon, Virginia High School Principal Lisa Perkovich smiled for a selfie in the hallway outside the office with several students before catching up with Vice Principal Dan Johnson in his office.
“That one isn’t going to do in-school suspension,” she quickly informed him before walking to her office. She explained that four students had just been caught vaping THC and three were going to take part in their new eCHECK UP TO GO program, while the fourth would be receiving the traditional discipline with an out-of-school suspension.
Virginia High School is taking the idea of educating its students on the risks of vaping to discourage use to the next level.
“We have tried a thousand different things,” said Perkovich, listing everything from lenient to serious consequences, “as have schools all across the country. We are not seeing a positive change in behavior.”
The rise in e-cigarette use — better known as vaping or JUULing — with teenagers has prompted several actions by schools and states across the nation. The flavored tobacco cartridges have become increasingly dangerous, causing lung injuries that in some cases have proven fatal.
According to the Center for Disease Control, there are 530 cases of lung injury reported from 38 states and one U.S. territory linked to vaping, with seven deaths confirmed in six states.
On Sept. 6, the Minnesota Department of Health “confirmed the first death in the state associated with an outbreak of serious lung injuries related to vaping...the lung injury was associated with vaping illicit THC products. ” Although the patient was over 65, vaping (nicotine and THC) is growing increasingly common in our area schools.
“One death from this outbreak is one death too many,” said Minnesota Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said in a press release. “We are working with our partners around the state and the nation to find out everything we can as quickly as we can to prevent additional illnesses and deaths.”
Vaping products work by heating liquid, to produce an aerosol, which is inhaled into the lungs. The vaporized liquid can contain nicotine, tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and cannabinoid (CBD) oils, heavy metals, cancer-causing chemicals and other substances and additives, according to the CDC.
Some vapes — the instrument used to inhale the substance — look like traditional tobacco products while others look like USB flash drives, pens and other common items. JUUL is popular e-cigarette brand that looks like a USB flash drive. A single JUUL pod contains as much nicotine as a pack of cigarettes.
Secondhand smoke is possible with vaping if bystanders breathe in the users exhaled aerosol. Due to the outbreak of lung injury, the CDC recently recommended that “if you are concerned about these specific health risks that you consider refraining from using e-cigarette or vaping products.”
Schools on the lookout
High school principals James Jotter of Mountain Iron-Buhl and Angie Williams of Eveleth-Gilbert call what’s happening a “vaping epidemic” that area districts are trying different tactics to curb.
Williams said the ease of accessibility and tobacco company marketing “entice” young users with a variety of flavors, and the notion that it's safer than traditional cigarettes.
At Eveleth-Gilbert High School, a student recently presented vaping information to the staff and faculty.
“The student explained to the staff what these e-cigarettes look like and how easy it is for students to vape in their classes without them ever knowing,” Williams said, cautioning parents to be on the lookout. “Parents need to be aware that these e-cigarettes can look like ordinary items. They can look like USB memory sticks and pens; items parents would never think twice about seeing in their child's backpack. The fruity e-liquid used when vaping no longer produces the smell of the traditional cigarette. Parents need to be aware of this. If they smell fruity or sweet odors in their child's bedroom, their child may be vaping. Nicotine in any form is a highly addictive drug.”
Jotter explained that youth live in the moment and often don’t consider long-term health effects of their choices.
“We build relationships with the kids to let them know we care about them and we want them to take care of their health, now, so that they don’t have the long term effects in the future,” he said. “MIB takes this very seriously. We work hard to discourage it and we do our best to educate our students on the dangers of vaping “We do constant inspections for vape.”
In Hibbing, like many other schools, the district enforces vaping in the same way it does any chemical like drugs, tobacco or alcohol. Discipline can go up to and include expulsion or employee termination, as well as a law enforcement referral.
Superintendent Richard Aldrich recently wrote to the Hibbing City Council in support of its effort to raise the legal age to buy tobacco to 21, which is pending council vote.
“The Hibbing School Board recognizes the dangers associated with nicotine use and tobacco product addiction,” Aldrich wrote in the letter dated Aug. 22 that was approved by the Hibbing School Board. “The community's youth are particularly vulnerable to the threat of early addiction. Lessons and programs are regularly delivered to our students that intend to educate and warn of these dangers.”
A different approach
Virginia High School is now trying two approaches simultaneously.
First, consequences in the student handbook have doubled. “We are trying to catch minimal users before they get hooked,” Perkovich said.
According to this year’s student handbook, the first offense for tobacco/e-cig/vape use or possession results in three days of out-of-school suspension and a police referral. Students in activities are also not allowed to participate in games or matches, as required by the Minnesota State High School League.
The second approach is utilizing eCHECK UP TO GO with a reduction to in-school suspension, which would include one day of Saturday school and two weekdays.
The eCHECK UP TO GO method is an anonymous program where the student self-reports tobacco, drug and alcohol use, and is provided education tailored to the individual. It is a program to promote harm reduction paired with a motivational interview by one of 10 VHS staff.
“If a student does in-school suspension, with eCHECK UP TO GO and gives us feedback, there will be no police referral,” Perkovich explained.
Currently in the pilot stage at VHS, Perkovich expects to fully implement eCHECK UP TO GO later this fall.
“Consequences alone are not working,” said Perkovich in her office Friday. “We are looking at education and asking the student, ‘What are personal ramifications?’ I can’t guarantee that this will work but I can guarantee that what we are doing isn’t working.”
eCHECK UP TO GO will ask students about usage frequency, times of day, types of usage and reasons.
“It asks about perceptions of peers and there is always a massive disconnect,” Perkovich said, giving the example that if a student is asked how many students drink and says 87 percent, but is told that in reality it is 8 percent “It gives them reality with normative data.”
Perkovich said that with eCHECK UP TO GO, if students want to make a change, the program helps them make a path and learn their community’s resources.
“This is a diversion program,” she added. “It is required to be paired with motivational interview.”
There are 10 VHS staff members trained in motivational interviews and the student will pick someone they are more comfortable around to work.
“Some will blow this off,” Perkovich said. “But if we can catch one student, this is well worth it. No program will be 100 percent effective.
Another change coming this fall is that if a student is using and asks for help, they will not receive consequences, such as suspension.
Traditionally, if a student confides in a teacher, coach or other staff that they are using tobacco, alcohol or drugs, they would be suspended and referred to the police. “Now, they will just get help,” explained Perkovich.
When asked how she feels about all these changes Perkovich took a deep breath and said, “I don’t know.”
She explained that for years it was “those kids” who used, but now it’s all kids.
“This is a big problem,” she sighed. “I like that we have different avenues now. My biggest concern is that kids have nowhere to go. I am most excited to try asking for help without retribution.”
It’s being found that students who are vaping, have a serious problem.
“We have addicts that are true addicts and we have no solution for a lifelong addiction,” Perkovich said.
‘Don’t Blow It’
Essentia Health is emerging at the forefront of the region in addressing vaping, awarding Virginia a grant to fund the eCHECK UP TO GO program.
“Essentia Health sees that vaping is on the rise among youth across the country and Minnesota, but we can also see it right here in our own backyards,” said Jenna Ballinger, community health specialist with Essentia Health. “According to the Minnesota Student Survey from 2019 in Virginia, which I was able to obtain from the school district, in the 30 days prior to the survey 14 percent of ninth grade males and 3 percent of ninth grade females used an e-cigarette all 30 days”
About 30 percent of students in 11th grade reported using an e-cigarette at least once in that 30-day span of time. Ballinger also reported the survey found that eighth graders either bought the device themself from a gas station (30 percent) or got it from a family member (67 percent).
“The same survey was given to Mesabi East students and 10 percent of 11th grade students reported using vapes or e-cigarettes daily,” Ballinger added, showing that vaping is an issue in all area districts. “With what we're seeing across the country regarding lung damage and deaths that are possibly related to vaping, we know it's not worth the risk.”
Earlier this month, Essentia started it anti-vaping campaign with a toolkit called “Don’t Blow It.”
The campaign features an online toolkit and other resources that include educational materials, posters, fact sheets and infographics, as well as support for users looking to quit.
Essentia said the campaign was created by the demand from area schools for education on the topic and dangers of vaping. A central part of “Don’t Blow It” is a 10-minute video made by Duluth high school students.
“We felt, at Essentia Health and with our community partners, that there was more we could do to educate our youth about the health risks associated with vaping,” said Jill Doberstein, tobacco treatment program supervisor at Essentia Health, in the press release. “But we also knew that to reach kids, their peers were going to be the best messengers. So we partnered with students at area schools to share their experience and their raw personal stories. The video is so powerful, it will send goosebumps up your spine.”
