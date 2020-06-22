VIRGINIA — Two local schools, Virginia Independent School District 706 (VMPS) and East Range Academy of Technology and Science (ERATS) will soon have their day in court.
The condemnation petition against ERATS for an eminent domain claim by Virginia on the building housing the charter school, will be heard in district court on June 23.
With the consolidation of VMPS and the Eveleth-Gilbert School District, a Joint Powers Board was created and authorization given to VMPS to acquire property to begin construction on the new Rock Ridge High School Career Academy. Property was purchased, including that at 2000 Siegel Blvd., in Eveleth, where ERATS had been leasing space in the Spectrum Health building.
The Joint Power Board authorized Virginia to act as the agent for the purposes of acquiring property to begin construction on the new high school.
VMPS repeatedly offered to buy out the ERATS lease, first for $250,000 then $315,000. ERATS declined and a condemnation petition was submitted to district court, which if successful, would force ERATS off the property so construction could begin.
“Virginia is moving ahead with eminent domain proceeding to ensure it is able to complete construction of the new Rock Ridge High School and to educate students in the new building, as planned,” said Virginia Superintendent Dr. Noel Schmidt, in an email Thursday. “It is unfortunate that eminent domain proceedings were necessary, but ERATS has refused to negotiate in good faith or provide any reasonable alternatives. Virginia fully intends to continue to try to work with ERATS to ensure a smooth transition to a new school site following the finalization of the eminent domain proceeding, and ERATS will be fairly compensated as part of the eminent domain proceeding to help ensure a soft landing for the school.”
ERATS attorney Erik Honkanen said through court filings that VMPS is attempting to “bully” the charter school off the property, detailing an event where property was bulldozed near an ERATS entrance.
“Virginia’s attempt to condemn ERATS’s Lease Agreement is a seizure of public property because ERATS is a public school,” Honkanen wrote in a filing. “While the power of eminent domain typically concerns the seizing of private property for public use, an authority with the power of eminent domain may seize public property in certain situations.”
VMPS purchased the property in question, which includes the Spectrum Health building that ERATS has leased a portion of, and took possession of it on June 1 for the purpose of building the new high school.
On its website, Virginia said the site was chosen “because of its central location; its terrain, which unlike other potential properties is conducive to construction; and the owner’s willingness to sell the property and to sell at a reasonable price.”
ERATS was established in 2007 and now serves grades 9-12. The charter school offers both traditional and personalized learning systems to assist their students, many of whom are significantly credit deficient or with difficult personal circumstances. Currently, ERATS has about 175 students.
Due to project timelines and fearing a delay in construction, Virginia decided to proceed with eminent domain process on the property, noting that it “allows the District to proceed with construction on the site and to eliminate the increased costs and risks associated with delay.”
VMPS said it would still compensate ERATS even though it followed the eminent domain process.
The Joint Powers School Board contains members from both the Virginia and Eveleth-Gilbert School Boards. Stacey Sundquist, of Virginia, is the chairperson. Kelly Sather, of Eveleth-Gilbert, is the vice chair. The treasurer is Murray Anderson of Virginia. The clerk is Matt Sjoberg of Eveleth-Gilbert. Directors also include Brandi Lautigar, of Eveleth-Gilbert, and Greg Manninen of Virginia.
The Joint Powers regularly meet on the first Monday of each month at 6 p.m. Due to COVID-19, these meetings are held remotely with video uploaded to YouTube.
History of the Location
According to research completed by Gary Battuello, certified general real estate appraiser, for the appraisal report, lands at 2000 Siegel Boulevard in Eveleth were sold to Sykes Realty in November 1999 at the token price of $1. With the assistance of the Virginia Eveleth Economic Development Authority, commonly called VEEDA, an office-call center facility of about 42,000 was developed by Sykes.
This office-call facility was only in operation 2001 through 2002 before closing.
In December 2003, the property was sold to Spectrum Housing with Services LLC for $2,250,000. Spectrum occupied part of the building and leased the remainder of the space.
ERATS entered into a lease with Spectrum Health Services effective July 1, 2014-June 30, 2023, with the option to extend five years into 2028.
The joint school districts of Virginia and Eveleth-Gilbert conducted a search process to identify property for the new joint high school. Necessary attributes of potential properties included: a centralized location between districts, terrain conducive to construction and an owner willing to sell at a reasonable price.
It was found that this property was the only feasible location for the new high school career academy. In August 2019, Spectrum sold the property to VMPS, for the intended use to build a new school on the land, at a $2.1 million for the property
Power of eminent domain
The power of eminent domain is authorized by Minnesota Statutes Section 123B.74 pursuant to Minnesota Statutes Chapter 117. In order to begin construction in 2020, as planned, the quick-take procedures of Minnesota Statutes section 117.042 were necessary; this included paying the owner or depositing with the court the amount of the appraised value.
123B.74 states that a governing body or school board has the authority to purchase sites for school buildings and “shall have the right, power, and authority to condemn lands under the power of eminent domain for sites and grounds for public school buildings.” The school board is required to pay for that site.
Honkanen argued to the court that the statute does not apply to VMPS, saying a government entity can’t condemn public property or property devoted to public use without express authority.
“Nowhere in Section 123B.74 is an express right delegated to municipal corporations or school districts to condemn public property and there is certainty no express authority permitting the condemnation of pre-existing public schools,” he wrote. “Since Virginia does not have express authority to condemn public property, it must establish that it has implied authority to do so.”
In an email to the media on June 16, Honkanen said “As far as we can tell, it's the first time in American legal history that one public school has sought to use eminent domain against another active, public school”
He described ERATS as a public charter school with a focused education for students, “many of whom are from disadvantaged backgrounds, with up to 15% of its student body being homeless at times in the past. They also provide those same individual services to particularly gifted students as well.”
Trevor Helmers of Rupp, Anderson, Squires & Waldspurger, P.A., who represents VMPS, said through court filings that ERATS has refused to negotiate, referencing a June 2 offer of $315,000 to vacate the property and avoid condemnation proceedings. He said it was an increase from the Nov. 4, 2019 offer of $250,000, as outlined in a lease termination agreement.
Helmers reminded ERATS that per the lease, if the property was condemned, they would only be entitled to moving costs and related fees.
In a June 17 filing, Helmers said the charter school was still not negotiating.
“To date, ERATS has not made a formal counter offer in response to Virginia’s offer...Not only did ERATS make no counteroffer, but ERATS in fact threatened to bring a lawsuit to halt construction if the Districts proceeded as planned,” he wrote. “Specifically, ERATS indicated it intended to bring a lawsuit on the basis of nuisance, or on the basis that Virginia and the Joint School Board were violating the covenant of quiet enjoyment in their lease.”
He said Virginia decided to obtain ERATS’s leasehold interest through eminent domain and said Virginia’s case centers around state statute saying charter schools are not allowed to own land.
Helmers added that VMPS has tried to avoid the condemnation process, instead buying out Spectrum and attempting to satisfy ERATS. However, “Condemnation is necessary to ensure the Districts can proceed without the threat of litigation hanging over their heads as they proceed with construction.”
In arguing to the court, Honkanen said that allowing Virginia to proceed with eminent domain could alter the educational system to favor public schools.
“It is not hard to envision public school districts using the ruling Virginia seeks to simply push charter schools out of their district whenever it suits them,” he said.
Helmers, meanwhile, has said Virginia has gone out of its way to relocate ERATS and an extended lawsuit would not be in the public’s best interest.
“ERATS has had almost a year to find an alternative location. The District attempted to help ERATS identify a new facility. The District has agreed to build a brand new bus garage for ERATS while we sort this matter out,” Helmers wrote on June 2. “ERATS, in turn, has refused to negotiate in good faith and claimed throughout this process that the District is being heavy-handed and that it has tried to ‘bully’ ERATS. In addition, as we are both public entities, we believe the significant litigation being threatened by ERATS would be a waste of taxpayer funding, and would not be in either of our client’s best interest, or in the best interest of any of our students or the community. ERATS students deserve to know where their school will be located for the next school year, and beyond.”
A hearing on the matter is scheduled 11:15 a.m. on June 23, in front of Judge Robert C. Friday in Sixth District Court in Virginia.
The ERATS school board is holding a special meeting with a closed session at 5:30 p.m. the same night in the ERATS Commons with board members participating remotely. According to the ERATS website, the session is closed “ to engage in discussions with the school’s attorney related to eminent domain action initiated by the Virginia, MN ISD #706 board members (with approval from Eveleth-Gilbert, MN ISD #2154 joint-powers board members) to try to remove students and staff from the school’s existing lease and school site.”
