MOUNTAIN IRON — The Joint Powers of the Virginia and Eveleth-Gilbert School Boards met on Monday for a study session ahead of next week’s meeting. The Joint Powers members discussed the possibility of offering a $250,000 lease settlement to ERATS for the technical school to move to a new property.
The board also discussed the impact of consolidation on property taxes.
“You’ll have to make some decision at your next actionable school board meeting in November,” explained Virginia Superintendent Noel Schmidt to the boards as the meeting began. “You will vote yes or no on a plan. It won’t work if one board says yes and the other no. The plans need to be the same for both school boards to pass.”
The two school districts are currently collaborating/cooperating, but this discussion is one step in the consolidation of the two districts. The items Schmidt was introducing are needed for paperwork to be sent to the State of Minnesota to move consolidation forward.
Consolidation of the Virginia and Eveleth-Gilbert School districts has not yet been decided.
The meeting Monday discussed the following topics: systems changes; school board consolidation plan; debt including referendum plan, OPEB debt plan and building debt plan; consolidation timeline; administrative plan; Teamworks; staff development plan; discussion on Spectrum Health Properties; and land acquisition.
Property
The Spectrum Health Properties have been purchased to be used for new school locations, the boards reported.
Of the property, 10 acres will be the location where the new high school will be built. There is currently a building on a portion of the other 10 acres, part of which is being rented to ERATS.
“We’ve inherited their lease,” said Schmidt. “ERATS can stay there a few years, if they like and we can put a football field on Site B. The vast majority of Site A is not buildable, except where the elementary school will be built.”
Of contention, is the building location for a football field.
The board may decide to offer ERATS a suggested $250,000 settlement lease to terminate their lease at the end of the 2019-20 school year. Or, the football stadium can be relocated for an estimated cost of $850,000 to $1.3 million.
“It would be put into a tough site,” Schmidt explained. The cost breakdown is a new parking lot at $250,000, off-site infrastructure at $500,000 and wetland issues at $100,000.
Board Consolidation
At previous school board meetings, each district approved a different plan for consolidating the school boards during the transition scenario. The boards discussed the differences as they will need to approve the same plan at their next meeting.
“There is the concern of not having representatives from both districts on the school board during the transition period,” said E-G Director Kelly Sather. “We will have seven at-large members but it will take longer to get to that point.”
The plan originally proposed and passed by the Virginia School Board would have a fully-consolidated board of seven members by Jan. 1, 2023. Eveleth-Gilbert is suggesting to stretch this out until 2025.
“We could be at a position when the schools open where no members from our community are on the board,” said E-Gt Director Matt Sjoberg. “Granted we will be one consolidated district by that point.”
E-G Chair Brandi Lautigar added, “There are hurt feelings from the consolidation. This is to ease those fears.”
Referendum and Debt Plan
Greg Crowe of Ehlers, Inc., a municipal financial advisor firm being consulted on the project, gave a presentation on the financial implication of the consolidation; the primary effects being the future of each district’s individual debt and property taxes.
After consolidation, the school portion of property taxes will be adjusted depending on property location and value.
According to the consolidation report by Ehlers, “The attendance area of the current Virginia district is 12 percent larger than Eveleth-Gilbert, but because Virginia has 22 percent more resident pupils, Virginia has a higher pupil population density.”
Virginia is described as property poor.
“EG just happens to have more net tax capacity than Virginia does and not by a ton,” said E-G Superintendent Jeff Carey over email Wednesday.
Of consideration is the future for the bond and OPEB debt and referendum levies.
“The voter approved bond money for new schools. It could be spread out on the new district or maintained in old districts,” Carey said of the bond debt. “The large amount of state aide attached was designed for it to stay in old districts. It will have no impact on taxes.”
As for OPEB debt, Carey explained, “Post retiree insurance money the state allowed schools to bond for many years ago. E-G expires in [2023], Virginia in '27 or '28. This could be spread out on new district or kept as is. The board wanted to keep as is. It will have no impact on taxes.”
According to the consolidation report by Ehlers, “Because the Eveleth-Gilbert allowance is lower than the Virginia allowance, (while most other revenues are similar on a per pupil basis between the districts) the spreading of the total, higher levy amount across the consolidated district will be a contributing factor in the increase of property tax levies on parcels in the Eveleth-Gilbert district and a reduction in levies on parcels in the Virginia district.”
For the referendum levy, Carey explained that E-G will expire in 2022 and Virginia in 2027.
“When the districts are consolidated, the boards have a choice: take existing levy, which now has a different formula because of increased pupil units and spread it out on the new district, or not have a levy at all.”
He said it would result in E-G residents paying more and Virginia paying less, but due to lower interest rates on bonds, those E-G residents are likely not to see the increase they expected at the time of the referendum vote.
Currently, the total of all levies and transportation sparsity aid, the Eveleth-Gilbert district ($1,604,718) has less debt than the Virginia district ($2,421,803). Estimated total of all levies and transportation sparsity aid of a new district, after consolidation, is $4,066,363. This debt will be spread evenly throughout the entire new district.
According to the presentation, on a residence with an estimated market value of $100,000 in Eveleth-Gilbert, 2020 preliminary school taxes are $242. Estimated after the consolidation would be $313, an increase of $71.
On a residence with an estimated market value of $100,000 in Virginia, according to the presentation, 2020 preliminary school taxes are $345. Estimated after the consolidation would be $295, a decrease of $50.
“To be clear, we are not talking about credit card debt,” explained Sjoberg, giving his continued support to the project. “We are talking about money that goes to giving our kids a better education, pure and simple.”
Speaking specifically on the referendum debt, Schmidt explained the money is equal to six or seven teachers. “Personnel make up the bulk of costs. If you have the money, get the six or seven teachers. If not, you don’t have those six or seven teachers.”
Timeline
The consolidation timeline was presented with the various steps and the choices the boards must make.
“We are looking at consolidation as early as mid-2020, that is the pace we are on,” Carey said.
After the boards pass various plans, the county auditor will draw up a new district plat, which could happen around January 2020. The commissioner will then have 60 days to give approval for the consolidation. Next, both school boards will have a final vote on the consolidation.
“This would be where the boards would have to decide if it will be a board vote or if the decision will be sent to a public vote,” Carey said. It was pointed out that this is a tight turnaround period of 30 days, a deadline which makes a public vote difficult.
Following the vote, a public notice of intent will be published for 30 days, in which time the public can petition for a vote. Finally, the commissioner assigns a district number.
Administrative Plan
The superintendents have been working to create the administrative plan. Carey distributed a “flexible document” identifying the administrative positions of the new district, based on surveying both districts’ staff. He explained that they plan the positions to be net neutral to current costs once finalized.
“How positions will be filled has yet to be decided,” Carey said.
Schmidt elaborated: “There will be some reshuffling around. For example, you don’t need two superintendents.”
“Why are you pointing at me?” asked Carey, during a light point in the meeting.
“I’m not pointing at you, I was just gesturing like this,” Schmidt said waving his arms for emphasis.
He continued, “We are not designing this plan around saving certain jobs. Think about these positions without people associated with them. Remember, we’re not trying to save money and cut jobs. We are doing this so we can provide the best education to our kids.”
“ERATS was already offered $200,000 from Essentia and they said no,” Schmidt said. “They may still say no.”
Other land acquisition conversation focused on purchasing land at fair market value, versus the cities gifting land, due to laws and regulations.
