Vietnam Veterans Memorial replica wall is coming to Chisholm

CHISHOLM — A three-quarter scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall is coming to Chisholm next summer.
Earlier this week, the United Way of Northeastern Minnesota announced that its application was accepted by the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund to make a stop on the Wall that Heals National Tour in 2020.
Chisholm is now one of only 35 cities across the nation selected for the honor out of 116 total applicants.
Chisholm is the only stop in Minnesota. The exhibit is scheduled to be here from June 25-28, 2020.
“This exhibit honors the millions of Americans who served in the Vietnam War, and we are grateful for the opportunity to share it with veterans in our region and their loved ones,” Erin Shay, UWNEMN Community Impact and Engagement Director said in a press release. “Our United for Veterans committee is excited to get to work to make the exhibit's stay in Chisholm as meaningful as possible.”
VVMF President and CEO Jim Knotts added, “Hosting the exhibit provides the opportunity to honor and remember those who have served and sacrificed and offers an educational experience for visitors on the impact of the Vietnam War on America.”
The Chisholm City Council recently granted Shay a request to display the Wall That Heals on the football field in Memorial Park, beside the Army National Guard Armory in Chisholm.
“We’re very fortunate to be selected,” Shay told the city council during a regular meeting.
Mayor John Champa agreed. “I’m excited, that’s really neat.”
Bill Hanegmon, a Vietnam veteran and Commander of American Legion Post 247 in Chisholm, said he looked forward to having the wall available for the community to see. “It’s nice that it’s coming to our community, because not everyone can make it to Washington, D.C. to see the memorable.”
Hanegmon recalled the first time he saw the Vietnam Memorial in 2001, when he made the trek with his family on the Memorial Day holiday. “It’s just a humbling experience when you see their names right there — it’s just humbling the sacrifice they made.”
Shay said the three-quarter scale replica set to tour in 2020 is 375 feet in length and stands 7.5 feet high at its tallest point. The wall is erected in a chevron-shape and visitors can do name rubbins of individual service member’s names into the structure.
“The Wall replica is constructed of Avonite, a synthetic granite, and its 140 numbered panels are supported by an aluminum frame,” according to an informational from the council. “Machine engraving of the more than 58,000 names along with modern LED lighting provide readability of The Wall day and night.
An estimated 150 volunteers will be needed to assemble the wall. When it arrives in Chisholm, the plan is to have the wall escorted across the Bridge of Peace at the town’s east entrance and up to the football field. Once there, it will be staffed 24 hours per day.
About the Wall That Heals
The Wall That Heals is nationally sponsored by USAA and transported thousands of miles across the country each year through a partnership with the Truckload Carriers Association (TCA) and the trucking industry. Local sponsors of the exhibit’s stay in Chisholm are currently being secured and will be announced at a later date.
Since its debut in 1996, the exhibit has been on display in nearly 600 U.S. communities in addition to Canada and the Four Provinces of Ireland. The Wall That Heals is a program of VVMF, the nonprofit organization that built the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C. in 1982.
It is the only traveling exhibit affiliated with The Wall in Washington, D.C. and includes the largest Wall replica that travels the country. Two VVMF staff members lead volunteers on site, educate visitors and students, and ensure the reflective atmosphere of The Wall. More information on the Wall replica and mobile education center can be found at: www.thewallthatheals.org.
