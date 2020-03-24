Vietnam Veterans Day is March 29

A Vietnam Veterans Day observance a year ago drew numerous veterans from across the Range. Another such get-together scheduled for later this month in Gilbert has since been canceled due to concerns about the coronavirus.

 Photo Courtesy of Susan Forsberg

