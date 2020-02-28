VIRGINIA — Erykah Camacho-Stewart is an 11th grader at Virginia High School and she recently received a state-wide award for excelling at Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM).
Four students from across Minnesota earned the Donaldson STEM award which recognizes “high-school students who have demonstrated exceptional achievement in or passion for a STEM discipline, either in the classroom or outside of school, as well as a commitment to giving back to the organizations and people who support them,” according to the Science Museum of Minnesota’s website. Students were nominated by teachers and mentors.
Each award came with a one-year membership to the Science Museum of Minnesota, $500 and an individual recognition at the museum.
The Donaldson STEM Award is presented in conjunction with the Science Fusion series. The Science Fusion series was four parts working to connect diverse communities with scientific professionals from the Twin Cities.
“We aim to show young people the incredible career opportunities available in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM),” states the Science Museum of Minnesota’s website.
Camacho-Stewart was nominated by teacher and Link coordinator Samantha Papenfuss-Krage.
“The award is for students who excel in science,” explained Papenfuss-Krage during an interview in her science lab, before they left to receive the award. “It is for leadership and recognizing those underrepresented in science.”
Four minority groups in science were showcased, each with their own part in the series: African American, Latinx, Native American and Asian American. Camacho-Stewart won in the Latinx category. Her award was presented on Jan. 25 and she attended the event, along with her teacher, at the Science Museum of Minnesota in the Twin Cities.
Other award winners were: Marcy Ferriere of Cloquet Senior High School, Lydia Ato from Tartan High School in Oakdale and Maggie Wussow of Visitation School in Mendota Heights.
Camacho-Stewart is a leader among her peers and is excited by math and science.
Camacho-Stewart is a Link Leader, a group of upperclassmen who help incoming 7th graders transition into the new school. She is also a member of the Anishinaabe Club, a tutor and peer coach, president of the Gay Straight Alliance Club, runs the back stage production team for the school musical and is an active community volunteer. Camacho-Stewart works two jobs and is consistently on the A or B Honor Roll.
Even with this impressive resume, Camacho-Stewart admits that it takes something special to get her interested and involved.
“I like parts of math and science,” she said during the interview in Papenfuss-Krage’s classroom between classes. “Math class is one of the few classes I’m motivated in all year.”
After graduation, Camacho-Stewart plans to attend the Iron Range Engineering Program through Mesabi Range College.
“I want to be an engineer,” she stated. “I want to live here.”
When asked who inspired and encouraged her to pursue STEM, Camacho-Stewart said “Ms. [Dawn] Savela in ninth grade math.” She added that Savela was experienced in teaching the subject and didn’t accept her excuses.
“She always knew I could do better when I didn’t do my best,” said Camacho-Stewart. “She put me into the honors program and I had double math in 10th grade.” This year, Camacho-Stewart is in precalculus.
“She is a student who constantly goes above and beyond. She is always there to lend a hand,” said Papenfuss-Krage as Camacho-Stewart looked uncomfortable with the compliments. “She doesn’t recognize that she goes above and beyond. She does it because she wants to.”
With a laugh Papenfuss-Krage added, “You can’t get her to do something she doesn’t want to do.”
Camacho-Stewart is a humble young woman who doesn’t appreciate the spotlight. When asked what she looked forward to receiving the award she said, “Getting it over with.”
After the interview in the science lab, Camacho-Stewart hustled down the hall to her college composition class with Jill Clennon. Students gathered at their seats and pulled out their “20 Time Project” or passion project as Clennon explained it. The idea behind it was to spend 20 percent of their time on something they are passionate and could learn about.
Camacho-Stewart sat down a lego model of Las Vegas of which she had filmed the painstaking assembly. “We were told to all pick something interesting and lean about it and create something we learned about.” The booklet that came along with the model was creased from use.
Not only had Camacho-Stewart assembled the model but learned details about each of the architectural marvels.
“Erykah is an example of how far a little hard work can you take you,” said VHS Principal Lisa Perkovich over email. “She is a wonderful student that makes the world a little more interesting and we couldn’t be more proud of her accomplishments. She truly exemplifies what it means to be a Blue Devil!”
Following up after the event, Camacho-Stewart said she was surprised by how much she enjoyed the experience. “I actually thought the trip was really fun. It was a good time and overall I enjoyed the experience,” she said in an email on Feb. 17. “I was very nervous at first and I got more nervous when I realized it was just me getting recognized that day. The people were very kind and it was even more fun to explore the museum. I also got to talk to a scientist who works for Donaldson and that was pretty interesting. Overall the trip was worth it and I was very honored to be chosen for this award.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.