Charles Dolson has announced his candidacy for the Minnesota DFL Senate District 5 endorsement.
Dolson is a 42-year-old Bemidji resident. He is an enrolled member of the Red Lake Band of Chippewa Indians, born and raised on the reservation.
Dolson describes himself as a problem solver and knows that long term economic prosperity is gained through investing in education and infrastructure. He defines infrastructure as more than just roads and bridges.
“It’s housing, health care, child care, public transportation, emergency services among others.”
Dolson says he wants to take the people of Senate District 5’s message to St. Paul.
“I feel that we can bring more to our Senate district by me listening to our residents here and not only repeating what they tell me but holding true to that. I know that by taking that approach our senate district will see long term economic prosperity.”
Dolson is married and has three daughters, two who still live in the home. Together they reside in the Nymore area of Bemidji with two rambunctious dogs that keep their lives exciting.
A Marine Corps veteran, Dolson joined the Marines after high school. He was stationed at what is commonly called Marine One—the presidential helicopter squadron. Before Dolson turned 19, he had a Top-Secret, Yankee White Security Clearance and carried a loaded firearm within arm’s reach of the President. Before he was 20, he was in charge of security teams guarding assets deemed vital to national security.
Dolson came home to Minnesota from the Marines because his mother struggled with depression after witnessing his father’s murder. His mother died of cancer not long after his return from the Marine Corps.
Dolson says he approached the DFL endorsement methodically. He first checked with party leaders and others who are more experienced and also may be interested. He got their approval and assurances they were not running before announcing his campaign. He mentions this because he wants to keep the party unified and together as “we end this idea of cutting our way to prosperity”
While DFL’ers will make the endorsement, “I believe all voters deserve honest and complete answers.”
After spending the past 2-3 months listening, Dolson is ready to share his positions.
Dolson said he is a strong believer in funding equity for K-12 public education.
“The state should adequately fund all schools to meet class size goals. It should explore picking up more of the employee fringe benefits to reduce the burden on local property taxes without shorting the employees,” said Dolson
On Line 3 and Twin Metals, he believes given the current status of the process, “I support replacing Line 3 only if the following conditions are met: 1. The ‘Kahn Condition’ must be met. (Phyllis Kahn, former Minnesota legislator and noted environmentalist, stated the line must post a bond/insurance adequate to fully cover any damages and cannot be avoided by bankruptcy.) 2. Existing treaties between the government and tribes must be fully complied with. 3. An additional $1/barrel (inflation adjusted annually) transportation tax must be applied for each barrel that passes through any part of Line 3 in Minnesota. This would raise an estimated $275 million annually. Dolson would give half to the University of Minnesota for research on renewables and the other half would go to assist new and existing affordable housing conversions to renewable/high efficiency systems. 4. Permits for Line 3 must sunset/terminate in 20 years. 5. “Strict liability” shall apply to any spills.
Dolson says he opposes the Twin Metals proposal as it presently exists.
“The company simply does not have the track record that would justify risking one of the crown jewels of our state, the BWCA.”
Visit www.dolsonforsenate.com for more information.
