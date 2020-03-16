BALKAN TOWNSHIP – An upset was experienced earlier this month in the race for Balkan Township Supervisor.
In what started out as a one-man race, Pete Clevenstine, the unopposed incumbent, received only 72 votes, according to township officials. He was usurped by Dirk Versteeg, who despite not entering the race was voted in for a three-year term as supervisor with 95 write-in votes.
Frank Sever received 10 write-in votes and Jon Erickson received one vote.
The winner, Versteeg, is no stranger to the supervisor position as he’s previously served two, three-year terms.
In the clerk’s race for a two-year term, newcomer Misty Hendrickson with 98 votes unseated incumbent Anita Novak, who received 84 votes. VerSteeg also received two write-in votes in the clerk’s race.
At the annual township meeting following the election last Tuesday, voters also approved a 2 percent tax levy increase, raising the levy from its current rate of $325,000 to $331,500.
At the bi-monthly meetings, the Balkan town board is responsible for making decisions, similar to other forms of government. It’s the three supervisors who make the decisions, with the treasurer and clerk serving in advisory positions.
The Balkan Township Board last Wednesday accepted the resignation of Clevenstine and appointed VerSteeg to fill the remainder of his term. Both Versteeg and Hendrickson are expected to be sworn in and begin their terms at the township reorganizational meeting on March 26.
