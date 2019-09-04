HIBBING — Three vehicles were involved in a crash resulting in the downing of a signal pole on Tuesday afternoon in Hibbing.
The Minnesota State Patrol reported that a driver of a Pontiac Grand Prix was headed southbound at about 3:22 p.m. on 9th Avenue West, while a Chevy Silverado was southbound on Highway 169 and a GMC Yukon was stopped at the turn lane to both roads.
“The Silverado went through a red light, striking the Pontiac, knocking down a signal pole, and striking the GMC,” the incident report read.
The driver of the Pontiac sustained non-life threatening injuries and was transferred to Essentia Health in Virginia.
Alcohol was not a factor. All three drivers wore their seat belts while navigating wet road conditions.
The Hibbing Police Department assisted with the crash. The MSP did not return phone calls as of press time.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.