Valentini's Pink Day

During its sixth annual Pink Day on Oct. 25, Valentini’s Supper Club of Chisholm raised a record-breaking $7,054 for Angel Fund. Co-owners Paul and Cindy Marturano and Rob and Jess Russo, as well as Valentini’s staff and volunteers, made the day-long celebration a huge success. Special thanks to Tony and Carol Marturano and the Marturano family. Several local businesses donated raffle baskets and a bean bag tournament was held. This brings the business’s Angel Fund donations to more than $19,000 since Pink Day inception. Angel Fund offers financial assistance to Northern Minnesota residents facing cancer for expenses not covered by medical insurance. Learn more, donate or find an application at www.angelfundrange.org.
