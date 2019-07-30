Using the old farm equipment

Children use old fashioned farming equipment to remove corn from cobs Thursday at Mr. Ed's in Hibbing. Different tools were used to grind the corn into meal, which the children then took to feed the chickens.

 Mark Sauer

