HIBBING — When a person is sexually assaulted, their body becomes the crucial piece of evidence needed to bring their rapist to justice.
Rape kit testing can be performed immediately after an assault. The forensic examination typically takes four hours to complete and involves the collection of hair fibers and swabbing for skin cells, saliva, blood, urine and semen. Afterward, the person is photographed to record attack-related injuries.
The process is invasive. However, it can mean the difference between a rapist walking free or being locked behind bars.
Each kit represents an act of sexual violence. They also represent thousands of victims — survivors. Most of them women.
It has been nearly five years since headlines flooded national publications spotlighting the tens of thousands of untested rape kits sitting on the shelves of police departments across the United States. The discovery called into question the procedures surrounding rape reporting. States have since been passing legislation aimed at addressing the problem.
In step with the #MeToo movement, the Star Tribune published in 2018 the series “Denied Justice,” documenting the failure of the state to investigate and prosecute
sexual assaults in Minnesota. The series spurred statewide changes in how police handle sex crimes. Though there is no concrete number of untested rape kits, it’s estimated that there are currently at least 200,000 nationwide.
The Northland impact
Back in 2015, the state of Minnesota released findings of a legislative-ordered audit of 171 law enforcement agencies and publicly funded forensic laboratories that test rape kits. The results revealed nearly 3,500 kits had been sitting on shelves untested — some for 25 years. At the time, Duluth topped the list at the time with 578 untested rape kits — the most in the state.
Four years later, KARE 11 reported that only 467 of the 3,500 previously untested rape kits had been submitted from across the state to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension for testing.
Most came from the Duluth Police Department, which used a federal grant to submit 444 rape kits to the BCA; more than 100 could not be tested as the survivors did not provide consent, according to KARE 11. Yet the completed testing has since led to at least five men pleading guilty or being convicted of sexual assault, with several more suspects awaiting trial.
On the Iron Range, the Hibbing Police Department reported 45 untested rape kits. Of those, 18 kits were from 2004 and prior; 11 were from 2005-2009; and 16 were from 2011-2015. Meanwhile, 25 miles northeast, the Virginia Police Department reported two untested rape kits — one from 2014 and one in 2015.
This month, Hibbing Deputy Chief of Police Tyler Schwerzler told the Hibbing Daily Tribune that 24 of the 45 rape kits were not submitted to the BCA as they were “resolved for various reasons,” including “conviction, not guilty by jury, dismissal, insufficient evidence or prosecution declined.” He noted that convictions were made without testing the kits.
Today, 21 rape kits remain untested. Of those, Schwerzler said that nine kits “are believed to have been declined by prosecution,” and “12 other kits were untested for various reasons…” In some instances, survivors do not consent to have their kits tested, resulting in a “restricted” status. Meaning those kits are not allowed to be tested but must be kept as potential evidence.
Also this month, Virginia Police Chief Nicole Mattson explained why neither of the two untested rape kits in their possession have been submitted to the BCA. “One of the kits was not submitted due to a death, and the other kit was not submitted as the victim did not want the kit tested and was not willing to provide law enforcement with information about the sexual assault during the investigation,” Mattson wrote in an email to the HDT. The police department, she added, currently has three other untested rape kits considered under the “restricted” status.
Updating policies
Since the statewide audit, many law enforcement agencies in Minnesota have updated their policies regarding sex crimes. In January, the Minnesota Peace Officers Standards and Training Board adopted and recommended a new sexual assault policy for law enforcement agencies across the state.
Both the Hibbing and Virginia police departments have adopted the policy, which defines the handling of sexual assault examination kits, Schwerzler and Mattson wrote in separate emails.
Schwerzler described a portion of Minnesota Statute 299C.106: “If the kit is listed as ‘unrestricted’ by the party it was collected from, we must submit the kit within 60 days of collection for testing to a forensic laboratory. If a kit is listed as ‘restricted,’ the kit cannot be submitted for testing.”
The “restricted” status is given to kits when a patient has not signed a release form authorizing law enforcement to send it in for forensic testing, Schwerzler continued. Under the latest statute, healthcare professionals must provide patients with information about how to convert a restricted kit to unrestricted status.
Schwerzler explained that currently all kits at the local police department have documented reasons why they have not been tested. “As of today, we have no untested kits based on these guidelines,” he added.
Grants to aid testing
Earlier this month, the Minnesota Department of Public Safety announced the U.S. Department of Justice Bureau awarded the state its second $2 million grant since 2015 when Senate Bill 878 passed, requiring the state BCA to complete an inventory of all its untested kits.
The bulk of the latest grant — $1.3 million — will go to the BCA for testing rape kits and to aid police with resulting investigations. The announcement comes a month after the Minneapolis Police Department discovered 1,700 untested rape kits spanning as far back as 30 years during a backlog review. Faced with scrutiny from advocacy groups, Minneapolis police announced they’ve begun sending kits out for testing.
The grant also designated $300,000 to the Minnesota Coalition Against Sexual Assault for protocol development, along with $219,020 for case investigations at Anoka County Sheriff’s Office.
Caroline Palmer, the public and legal affairs coordinator for the Minnesota Coalition Against Sexual Assault, previously said that Anoka County Sheriff’s Office had been “ground zero” for the statewide audit, according to WCCO in Minneapolis. Seeing 495 of the 3,500 untested kits shelved there in 2015, she pushed to have thousands of untested rape kits processed. She and members of several other agencies then banded together to apply for a federal grant to help the BCA test the backlog.
“You may be able to find out if there’s a match in the databases with regard to the DNA,” Palmer told WCCO. “Sometimes, you may find out there’s somebody in there that’s connected to another sexual assault and so that helps to potentially solve a crime.”
Despite being the most underreported crime, the Minnesota Department of Public Safety Bureau of Criminal Apprehension reported 2,666 sexual assaults in 2018, a 9.8 percent increase from the previous year and the highest number of reports in more than two decades. If you have been sexually assaulted and are looking for guidance, the Minnesota Coalition Against Sexual Assault says to consider the following:
Make sure you are in a safe place.
Contact a friend or family member you trust, or call the Sexual Assault Program of Northeast St. Louis County at: 749-4725 or 1-800-300-3102. You can also call or text: (218) 780-7227.
Get medical attention as soon as possible.
You may also call the 24-hour National Sexual Assault Hotline, operated by RAINN, at 1-800-656-HOPE. By calling this number you will be automatically connected to your closest rape crisis center.
Most of all, know this is not your fault.
