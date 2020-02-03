HIBBING — A number of first graders in Hibbing will soon have a chance to bond with some extra special buddies.
Lunch buddies, that is.
The new, school-based mentoring program, an initiative of the United Way of Northeastern Minnesota, is being piloted in Hibbing, but is expected to expand to other schools throughout the area based on the pilot’s success.
Lunch Buddies will connect elementary students, who could benefit from additional support and encouragement, with volunteer adult mentors. Each mentor and mentee will be paired based on shared interests and other factors, and spend one school lunch period, of about 40 minutes, per week together.
Mentors are still being sought for the pilot program, which will run March 2 to May 19.
Lunch Buddies will meet Mondays at Greenhaven Elementary and Tuesdays at Washington Elementary. While the program will begin with first graders only, it may involve other elementary grades in years to come, said Erin Shay, UWNEMN community impact and engagement director.
“Quite a few mentors have signed up” already, but the program will also need mentors willing to fill in if another mentor is absent, said Sarah Gardeski, UWNEMN education and childhood programs specialist, who is overseeing Lunch Buddies.
“Our goal is to expand across the region. But it will depend on how many mentors we end up receiving,” Shay said.
The program is being piloted in Hibbing because it’s one of the larger districts, and because school staff there estimated that more than 30% of the school’s population could benefit from a mentoring program, she noted.
Assistant St. Louis County Attorney Leah Stauber had initially approached the UWNEMN to discuss mentoring at-risk teens.
“As a prosecutor, I was disappointed that there wasn’t a mentor program on the Range that I could refer kids in delinquency court to,” said Stauber, who arranged a meeting to discuss establishing a mentor program.
“Our group ended up meeting monthly for quite a few months. We did a lot of research about mentoring and consulted with several existing mentoring programs in Minnesota,” she said.
They included the youth-focused groups of Hibbing Kinship Mentoring, LSS Family Resource Center, and Mesabi Family YMCA. The group also received guidance from existing programs, such as Mentor Duluth, Kinship Inc., and Mentor Minnesota.
“While we continue to discuss ideas for working with at-risk teens, the group felt mentoring students when they are still quite young was the most proactive approach we could take,” said UWNEMN Executive Director Shelley Valentini.
Mentor Minnesota helped outline Lunch Buddies’ structure, assisted with developing the program’s applications and materials, and provided grant support, Shay said.
Potential mentors do not need to have mentoring experience, she added. There will be a training session at the end of February, and mentors will be matched with students based on interests.
Participating students will be referred by school staff, and volunteer mentors will be screened through an application, interview, and background check.
The program will incorporate the Search Institute’s “sparks” concept, which emboldens students to pursue activities and interests that “light a passion within them” — that ignite sparks, Shay said.
Mentors and mentees are encouraged to learn something new, whether it’s how to play a sport, learning the planets, or knitting or crocheting, Shay added.
Lunch Buddies aims to offer children “another positive adult in their lives” — someone to “form a bond with based on shared interests” — and “for kids to enjoy it as well as the mentors,” Gardeski said.
“There are many studies that show that mentoring has significant positive outcomes for at-risk youth,” Stauber noted. “Mentoring has been shown to reduce drug use, aggression, depression, and delinquent acts.”
Youngsters who have a positive adult in their life are also less likely to drop out of school, Shay said.
“While the pilot program is school-based mentoring, serving a younger age group than I work with as a prosecutor, mentoring at the elementary level is important for delinquency prevention,” Stauber added.
Carrie McDonald, Greenhaven principal, said she is excited for the program to begin. “It’s really important for kids to have a connection with adults in their lives,” she said.
Mondays are also a critical day of the week because students are “coming off of the weekend” and sometimes need help transitioning back into the stability of the school week, she said.
“A program like Lunch Buddies that is structured around the school’s lunch schedule seemed the best way to ‘test the waters’ and gauge the interest level of adult mentors in our area,” Valentini said.
The initiative has potential, however, to grow into a community based program, Shay noted.
“I am so grateful to the United Way,” Stauber said. “I wanted a mentor program on the Range, and the United Way really did all the hard work to make it happen.”
As both a prosecutor and community member, she said, “I am so thankful that the United Way is committed to bettering the lives of youth on the Iron Range.”
“The more adults we have, the more successful we will be,” and the more likely the program will expand, McDonald said. “I encourage people to apply. It’s a great opportunity to impact kids’ lives.”
More information on Lunch Buddies, including program guidelines and a mentor application, can be found at www.unitedwaynemn.org/lunch-buddies.
